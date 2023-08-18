Sunny, warm weather expected through weekend

It will be sunny and warm, with highs around 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight it will be mostly clear and cool, with a low around 54 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high around 82 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 60 degrees.

It will be even warmer on Sunday, with a high around 90 degrees, though it will still be cool on Sunday night with a low around 60 degrees.

Skies will again be sunny during the day and mostly clear overnight.