Sunshine today; chance of snow in Saturday’s forecast

Tonight will be mostly clear with an overnight low dropping to the upper teens.

Sunny skies are a welcome change for many of us in the Ohio Valley. More in store tomorrow.

Weekend snow chances remain, however models are scaling back on the duration and amount.

Strong signals of a potent system with rain and wind are coming together for Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/xIm5fJsDz8 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 3, 2024

Friday will be partly sunny and warmer with a high near 40 degrees.

Friday night will be cloudy with an overnight low around 29 degrees. There is a chance of snow after 1 a.m., the NWS said.

Saturday, which will have a high near 39 degrees, has a chance of snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees. There is a chance of rain after 1 a.m.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 degrees. There is a chance of rain before 1 p.m.

Warmer air will return by early next week, with rain and breezy conditions on Tuesday.