Sunshine today; chance of snow in Saturday’s forecast

Skies will be partly sunny today, but it also will be colder with a high in the mid-30s after a weak cold front moved through the area.

A chance for rain and snow is expected Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be mostly clear with an overnight low dropping to the upper teens.

Friday will be partly sunny and warmer with a high near 40 degrees.

Friday night will be cloudy with an overnight low around 29 degrees. There is a chance of snow after 1 a.m., the NWS said.

Saturday, which will have a high near 39 degrees, has a chance of snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees. There is a chance of rain after 1 a.m.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 degrees. There is a chance of rain before 1 p.m.

Warmer air will return by early next week, with rain and breezy conditions on Tuesday.

