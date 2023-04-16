Today brings rainy but breezy conditions, tonight has a slight chance of showers, storms

Rainy conditions continue into today, with showers and thunderstorms occurring before 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overall, a 90% chance of precipitation will amount between a tenth and quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. It’ll be breezy as well, with gusts from 10 to 20 mph and as high as 31 mph.
Temperatures will rise around 67 degrees by 11 a.m., then fall around 52 degrees during the remainder of the day.
Tonight will be mostly cloud and very windy, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Additional rain showers may commence after 8 p.m. Winds will fall around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph overnight.
The low will fall around 39 degrees.
On Monday, a 50% chance of precipitation is likely. It’ll be cloudy but very breezy with wind gusts from 18 to 23 mph and as high as 36 mph. Highs will be near 48 degrees and the overnight lows will fall around 35 degrees.
Monday night will be much quiet and dry with partly cloudy skies.
Sunshine makes an appearance on Tuesday, with a high near 59 degrees. Mostly clear conditions are here to stay Tuesday night, with a low around 37 degrees.
By midweek, temperatures will rise into the 70s again.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 70s. A mostly cloudy sky settles in overnight with lows falling in the mid-50s.
80 degree temperatures is expected Thursday.
