Today brings rainy but breezy conditions, tonight has a slight chance of showers, storms

On Monday, a 50% chance of precipitation is likely. It’ll be cloudy but very breezy with wind gusts from 18 to 23 mph and as high as 36 mph. Highs will be near 48 degrees and the overnight lows will fall around 35 degrees.

Monday night will be much quiet and dry with partly cloudy skies.

Sunshine makes an appearance on Tuesday, with a high near 59 degrees. Mostly clear conditions are here to stay Tuesday night, with a low around 37 degrees.

By midweek, temperatures will rise into the 70s again.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 70s. A mostly cloudy sky settles in overnight with lows falling in the mid-50s.

80 degree temperatures is expected Thursday.