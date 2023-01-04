dayton-daily-news logo
X

Warm, breezy today with chance of rain in morning

Weather
By
1 hour ago

Today, there will be a chance of rain in the morning, followed by clearing skies, warm temperatures and breezy conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Highs will be around 61 degrees, with wind gusts as high as 23 mph.

There will be a few more clouds overnight as temperatures drop down to around 35 degrees.

Thursday will start out partly cloudy and breezy, with clouds increasing throughout the day. There will also be a slight chance of rain in the afternoon that will continue through nightfall.

Highs on Thursday will be much colder, reaching up around 44 degrees.

Overnight, though, lows around 32 degrees mean that a chance of rain after dark will mix with a chance of snow in the late evening. Precipitation chances will drop away around midnight.

Friday will be cloudy and cold, with highs around 39 degrees.

Overnight there will be a chance of snow starting after midnight and mixing with a chance of rain starting around 3 a.m.

A mix of rain and snow is likely before dawn on Saturday.

Lows on Friday night will be around 32 degrees.

In Other News
1
Lighter rain this afternoon; Warm, windy during day
2
Temps well above normal; Steady rain, possible thunder through Tuesday...
3
New Year’s Day brings mild and moderate conditions; cooler temps return...
4
Showers end well before NYE parties, sun comes out New Year’s Day
5
High temperature records set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top