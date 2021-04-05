Warm, clear weather expected today and tomorrow, rain possible Wednesday

The Miami Valley will see sunny weather and temperatures in the 70s through the beginning of the week, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported. Highs today will reach 75 degrees, though we may see some wind.
Tonight we may see some clouds and more windy weather. Overnight, temperatures will drop to to about 50 degrees, the NWS said. Wind speeds today may reach up to 13 mph.
Tomorrow, highs will remain around 75 degrees and we may see some more wind. Overnight, temperatures are expected to fall to the mid 50s.
On Wednesday, the Miami Valley may see some showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain warm, ranging between 76 and 58 degrees, the NWS said. Rain is more likely in the evening and overnight, mainly after 2 p.m.