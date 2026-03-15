Weather: A big temperature swing, chance of storms and ... snow is possible

Clouds cover houses in Trenton Thursday morning, April 3, 2025. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Clouds cover houses in Trenton Thursday morning, April 3, 2025. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Weather
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15 minutes ago
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Chaotic weather patterns are in place for Sunday into Monday and parts of this week.

A Wind Advisory will be effect from 11 a.m. this morning to 8 a.m. Monday morning for the following counties: Greene, Butler, Warren and Hamilton, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph expected, the NWS said.

Today will be mostly cloudy with highs around 73 degrees.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

It is recommended to use use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle and to secure outdoor objects.

Tonight will bring rain and thunderstorms especially between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Strong and damaging wind gusts are on the forecast yet again, with a tornado or two possible. Temperatures will drop into the 30s.

Monday brings a chance of snow showers and mostly overcast skies, with temperatures falling to around 33 degrees by 9 a.m.

Breezy conditions stick to various regions with wind gusts ranging from 22 mph to as high as 39 mph.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers before 2 a.m. Lows will drop down into the teens.

Breezy conditions begin to subside, ranging from 16 to 18 mph and as high as 32 mph.

For Tuesday, cold temperatures in the 30s stick around. Expect mostly cloudy skies with windy conditions between 14 mph to 24 mph.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with lows near 22 degrees.

Highs return to moderate to warmer temperatures Wednesday with 45 degrees, and gradually getting into the 60s for Thursday.

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About the Author

Holly Souther is a reporter for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County as well as other counties. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.