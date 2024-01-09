Widespread rain, gusty wind and snow in forecast today, tonight

It will be warm today with a high near 51 degrees. Gusts as high as 32 mph are possible, with even stronger gusts of 35 to 45 mph expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A wind advisory likely will be issued tonight, the NWS said.

[3:33 PM] A bit of active weather coming up, with some snow north of I-70 Tuesday morning, plenty of rain Tuesday, and then gusty winds through Wednesday morning.



Keep updated with the latest forecast for your location at https://t.co/I28KIqTWbA pic.twitter.com/QDMckyq76k — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 8, 2024

Areas of rain tonight will mix with and then change to snow, though little or no accumulation is expected. The overnight low will be around 32 degrees.

Snow is likely Wednesday, mainly before 10 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and much colder with a high near 36 degrees. It will be breezy with gusts as high as 40 mph. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 30 degrees. Windy conditions remain, but gusts are expected to top out around 26 mph.

Thursday will be partly sunny and warmer with a high near 43 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 30 degrees. There is a chance of snow after 2 a.m., mixing with rain after 3 a.m.

Rain arrives again Friday, mainly after 7 a.m. The high will be near 47 degrees.

Another strong system will sweep through the region Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will trend much lower for the upcoming weekend.

Friday night will be breezy with wind gusts up to 45 mph possible. The overnight low will be around 26 degrees. Rain is expected before 2 a.m., then rain and snow likely between 2 and 3 a.m., followed by snow.

Saturday has a chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies and a high around freezing. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 12 degrees.

Wind chills between zero and 5 below zero are expected Sunday, which will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high well below freezing, near 24 degrees. There is a chance of snow Sunday night, which will be mostly cloudy with a low around 13 degrees.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will have morning wind chills between zero and 5 below zero. It will be frigid with a high near 26 degrees under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow.