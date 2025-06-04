10 great events in Dayton this weekend: Disneyana, Water Street District party and more

Dayton Pride 2025

When: June 5-8

Location: Downtown Dayton

Description: This year, Dayton Pride will feature a variety of events across the city all weekend long. A parade will kick off at 11 a.m. June 7 on Second Street, followed by a festival to be held down St. Clair Street with live music, merchandise, vendors and a dedicated family area. Additional festivities an interfaith service, adoption event and afterparty at the Levitt Pavilion.

Dayton Disneyana 2025

When: June 6-8

Location: Hope Hotel & Richard C Holbrooke Conference Center, 10823 Chidlaw Road A, Dayton

Description: Disney fans from across the Dayton area will gather to celebrate the brand at this weekend’s Disneyana event. Featuring special guests, memorabilia, behind-the-scenes looks at classic films and more, this event is hosted by the Dayton Disneyana Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to sharing the legacy of Walt Disney.

Rabbit Hole Books Free Book Fair

When: Noon-8 p.m. June 6

Location: 29 W. First St., Dayton

Description: To celebrate the first Friday of the month, Rabbit Hole Books in Dayton will host an event where guests can bring home any three books for free. The book store will also offer treats and giveaways throughout the day.

Come Together: A Rooftop Beatles Tribute

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

When: 5 p.m. June 6

Location: 76 E. High St., Springfield

Description: The legacy of the Beatles will be celebrated at a special tribute concert to be held on the roof of Springfield City Hall. The band will perform the iconic 1969 album Abbey Road in its entirety. While the event is free, guests can purchase a VIP ticket online, which will get them dedicated seating with provided chairs and a private bar.

Water Street District Party at the Plaza

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 6

Location: Downtown Dayton

Description: To celebrate the Dayton Dragons facing off against the Lake County Captains, the Water Street District will host an event with costumed characters, inflatables, ticket giveaways and more. This event is free.

Dayton Salsa Project at the Hidden Gem Music Club

When: 8 p.m. June 6

Location: 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

Description: The Dayton Salsa Project will take the stage at the Hidden Gem Music Club to perform salsa, bachata and merengue music. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Troy Strawberry Festival

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: June 7-8

Location: 510 W. Water St., suite 110, Troy

Description: One of the area’s most popular events, the Troy Strawberry Festival has been celebrated for nearly 50 years. At the event, guests can enter a 5K or 10K, join a cruise-in, check out local vendors and more.

Northside Baptist Church Community Yard Sale

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 7

Location: 2425 Derr Road, Springfield

Description: Members of the public are invited to Northside Baptist Church’s Community Yard Sale this weekend. A number of local vendors will be in attendance, and the church will give out free hot dogs, chips, water and snow cones.

Lebanon Festival of the Arts

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 7

Location: 110 S. Broadway St., Lebanon

Description: Fine art, theater, dance, music and more will be celebrated at this weekend’s Lebanon Festival of the Arts. There will be local vendors for guests to purchase from, live demonstrations and displays, musical performances and more.

Family Fun Festival

When: 3 -8 p.m. June 7

Location: 1006 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road, Fairborn

Description: There will be activities for guests of all ages at the Family Fun Festival in Fairborn, including a pinewood derby and dunk tanks featuring elected officials.