10 great events in Dayton this weekend: Disneyana, Water Street District party and more

The Greater Dayton LGBT Center hosted the Dayton Pride Parade and Festival in downtown Dayton to celebrate the kickoff of Pride Month on Saturday, June 1, 2024. This year, the new parade route started on 2nd St., turned right on Main St. and 1st St. past the new festival area on Saint Clair St. and ended on Patterson Blvd. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

By
1 hour ago
This weekend, there will be many events taking place across the Dayton area including Pride festivals, salsa dancing, Disney conventions and more.

Here’s a look at what’s happening:

Dayton Pride 2025

When: June 5-8

Location: Downtown Dayton

Description: This year, Dayton Pride will feature a variety of events across the city all weekend long. A parade will kick off at 11 a.m. June 7 on Second Street, followed by a festival to be held down St. Clair Street with live music, merchandise, vendors and a dedicated family area. Additional festivities an interfaith service, adoption event and afterparty at the Levitt Pavilion.

ExploreSee also: A guide to Pride 2025 events in the Dayton region

Dayton Disneyana 2025

When: June 6-8

Location: Hope Hotel & Richard C Holbrooke Conference Center, 10823 Chidlaw Road A, Dayton

Description: Disney fans from across the Dayton area will gather to celebrate the brand at this weekend’s Disneyana event. Featuring special guests, memorabilia, behind-the-scenes looks at classic films and more, this event is hosted by the Dayton Disneyana Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to sharing the legacy of Walt Disney.

Rabbit Hole Books Free Book Fair

When: Noon-8 p.m. June 6

Location: 29 W. First St., Dayton

Description: To celebrate the first Friday of the month, Rabbit Hole Books in Dayton will host an event where guests can bring home any three books for free. The book store will also offer treats and giveaways throughout the day.

Come Together: A Rooftop Beatles Tribute

Hundreds of people gathered in National Road Commons Park in downtown Springfield for the Come Together Springfield 2023 - A Rooftop Beatles Tribute Friday, June 16, 2023. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

icon to expand image

Credit: Bill Lackey

When: 5 p.m. June 6

Location: 76 E. High St., Springfield

Description: The legacy of the Beatles will be celebrated at a special tribute concert to be held on the roof of Springfield City Hall. The band will perform the iconic 1969 album Abbey Road in its entirety. While the event is free, guests can purchase a VIP ticket online, which will get them dedicated seating with provided chairs and a private bar.

Water Street District Party at the Plaza

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 6

Location: Downtown Dayton

Description: To celebrate the Dayton Dragons facing off against the Lake County Captains, the Water Street District will host an event with costumed characters, inflatables, ticket giveaways and more. This event is free.

Dayton Salsa Project at the Hidden Gem Music Club

When: 8 p.m. June 6

Location: 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

Description: The Dayton Salsa Project will take the stage at the Hidden Gem Music Club to perform salsa, bachata and merengue music. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Troy Strawberry Festival

The 48th annual Troy Strawberry Festival took place on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2, 2024 in downtown Troy and the Great Miami River levee. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: June 7-8

Location: 510 W. Water St., suite 110, Troy

Description: One of the area’s most popular events, the Troy Strawberry Festival has been celebrated for nearly 50 years. At the event, guests can enter a 5K or 10K, join a cruise-in, check out local vendors and more.

Northside Baptist Church Community Yard Sale

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 7

Location: 2425 Derr Road, Springfield

Description: Members of the public are invited to Northside Baptist Church’s Community Yard Sale this weekend. A number of local vendors will be in attendance, and the church will give out free hot dogs, chips, water and snow cones.

Lebanon Festival of the Arts

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 7

Location: 110 S. Broadway St., Lebanon

Description: Fine art, theater, dance, music and more will be celebrated at this weekend’s Lebanon Festival of the Arts. There will be local vendors for guests to purchase from, live demonstrations and displays, musical performances and more.

Family Fun Festival

When: 3 -8 p.m. June 7

Location: 1006 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road, Fairborn

Description: There will be activities for guests of all ages at the Family Fun Festival in Fairborn, including a pinewood derby and dunk tanks featuring elected officials.

