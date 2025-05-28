Things to do in Dayton this weekend | May 30-June 1, 2025

Helistorm at the National Museum of U.S. Air Force

When: May 29-June 1

Location: 1100 Spaatz St., Wright Patterson Air Force Base

Description: The National Museum of the U.S Air Force will kick off summer with a four-day, outdoor event this weekend. Approximately 150 radio-controlled miniature helicopters will on the property, taking part in educational demonstrations and flight competitions.

“Wicked” Sing Along

When: 1-3 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. May 30

Location: 63 S. Main., Middletown

Description: Middletown’s Sorg Opera House will host an interactive screening of last year’s smash-hit film “Wicked.” Costumes are encouraged, and concessions will be available.

Passport to MetroParks

When: 6-9 p.m. May 30

Location: RiverScape MetroPark: 225 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Description: The Five Rivers MetroParks will preview its summer offerings at a free event this weekend, featuring music, activities and more. Guests will receive a “passport,” which they can fill with stamps they collect at various stations located throughout the event.

Shakespeare in the Heights presents ‘Much Ado About Nothing’

When: 8-10:30 p.m. May 30 and May 31, 7-9:30 p.m. June 1

Location: 8625 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

Description: Shakespeare in the Heights will perform a unique iteration of the writer’s classic tale “Much Ado About Nothing.” Set in 1920s Chicago, this adaptation focuses on a mafia power struggle. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.

Brasean Comedy Show

When: 9-11 p.m. May 30

Location: 3976 Salem Ave., Dayton

Description: Comedians from Brazil and southeast Asia will take the stage at the Brasean comedy show this Friday. Comedians set to appear include Big Kev, Andre Holland and Jamie J.

Discovery Night Hike

When: 9-11 p.m. May 30

Location: Lost Creek Reserve: 2385 Ohio 41, Troy

Description: Guests will learn about nocturnal animal adaptations at Lost Creek Reserve’s Discovery Night Hike this weekend. This walk will range from 1/2 mile to 1.5 miles long.

Library Card Day at Dayton Art Institute

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 31

Location: 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

Description: To celebrate the start of Dayton Metro Library’s Summer Reading Challenge, those with a DML card will receive free admission to the Dayton Art Institute May 31. There will also be several activities outside the museum, including story time on the bookmobile. Guests can also sign up for a library card and the Summer Reading challenge at the event.

Maggie Baugh at Good Time Charlies

When: 7:00 p.m. May 31

Location: 61 S. Main St., Miamisburg

Description: Hailing from Boca Raton, Florida, rising country music star Maggie Baugh will perform at Good Time Charlies this Saturday. Baugh has been playing the violin since she was six-years-old, performing Carnegie Hall at age 11. She is now traveling the world, playing her music in countries such as the United Kingdom.

Pints and Puppies Yoga

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. June 1

Location: 26 Wyandot St., Dayton

Description: SISCA and the Warped Wing Brewing Company will team up for a special yoga event this weekend. During the class, puppies from the shelter will roam throughout the studio. After the session, the bar will host the “Share a Pint, Make a Difference” event until 2 p.m., where 10% of all food and drink sales will be donated to SISCA.

Paint-a-Park at Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark

When: 2-5 p.m. June 1

Location: 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

Description: Wegerzyn Gardens will give guests a chance to paint its landscapes for free this weekend. Supplies will be loaned out to artists, and participants can share their work on the park’s digital gallery.