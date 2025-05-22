2025 guide to pools and splash pads in the Dayton region

The following is a list of places to swim in Dayton area.

Note: operating hours are subject to change, please call each location ahead of your trip.

Operating Season: May 24 through Labor Day weekend

Hours: 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Closed to the public Monday and Wednesday

Location: 8625 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

Ticket price: Non-residents: $15 for adults, $12 for children age three to 17 and $10 for seniors age 60 or older. Kettering residents: $12 for adults, $8 for children age three to 17 and $8 for seniors age 60 or older.

Other details: Season passes are available. Passholders and Huber Heights residents get entry to the pool an hour early each day, alongside exclusive pool time noon-8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. For more information, call 937-669-3483.

Operating Season: May 24 through Aug. 17

Hours: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday.

Location: 460 W. Staunton Drive, Troy

Ticket price: $7 for adults, $5 for children age three to five and $6 for seniors age 60 and older. Children age two and under get in free.

Other details: Season passes are available, with exclusive passholder swim time 5-8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 937-335-5171.

Operating Season: May 24 through Sept. 1.

Hours: Noon-8 p.m. daily

Location: 105 Patterson Road, Oakwood

Ticket price: Season Pass only: $255 for single passes, $415 for family passes and $165 for senior passes. Discounts are available for Oakwood Community Center Members.

Other details: This pool is only for Oakwood residents. For more information, call 937-298-0775.

Operating Season: May 24 through Sept. 1

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. daily.

Location: 75 N. Walnut St., Germantown

Ticket price: $8 for Germantown residents, $10.50 for non-residents. Tickets are $3 for children age three to four and $5 for non-resident seniors. Children two-years-old or younger and senior Germantown citizens are free. Admission is $4 after 5 p.m.

Other details: Season passes are available. On July 4, admission will be free. For more information, call 937-855-7667.

Operating Season: May 24 through Aug. 24

Hours: Noon-8 p.m. daily

Location: 301 E. Lake St., New Carlisle

Ticket price: $7 for children ages 5 to 17, $8 for adults and $6 for seniors age 65 or older. Children age four and under are free. Tickets are $4 after 6 p.m.

Other details: Season passes are offered, with a group rate for a family pass. For more information, call 937-845-8116.

Operating Season: May 24 through Aug. 31

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

Location: 3560 Kemp Road, Beavercreek

Ticket price: Season passes only: $373.63 for single pass, $501.73 for dual pass and $613.81 for family pass. Military passes are $501.73

Other details: Guests can choose to become a stockholder, which features lower membership fees and other benefits. For more information, call 937-426-9015.

Operating Season: May 24 through Sept. 2

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

Location: 7331 Pleasant Plain Road, Clayton

Ticket price: Season pass only: $265 for individuals. Family passes range from $405-$745. $250 for seniors age 62 or older.

Other details: Special events are planned throughout the summer, including an adult luau and pre-teen night. For more information, call 937-540-9276.

Operating Season: May 24 through Aug. 17

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. daily

Location: 225 Parkwood Drive, Tipp City

Ticket price: $8 for adults, $7 for children age three to 17 and $6 for seniors age 65 and older. Children age two and under are free.

Other details: In addition to a season pass, this pool offers punch cards which are good for 10 visits. For more information, call 937-667-2781 or 937-667-6305.

Operating Season: May 24 through Sept. 1

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Closed to the public Sunday

Location: 2900 Glengarry Drive, Kettering

Ticket price: Non-residents: $12 for adults, $11 for children and $4 for those age two and under. Kettering residents: $8 for adults, $7 for children and $2 for those age two and under.

Other details: Season passes are available, and children age 13-15 must have a valid ID when not accompanied by a parent. These passes can be obtained at the Kettering Recreation Complex. Passholders and Kettering residents get access to the pool noon-6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 937-296-2587.

Operating Season: May 23 through Aug. 31

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. daily

Location: 300 Eagle City Road, Springfield

Ticket price: $8 for those older than 14, $6 for children age four to 13. Those age three and under get in free.

Other details: Season passes are available, with perks including early admission and several “Bring a Buddy Day” events. For more information, call 937-324-7665.

Operating Season: May 26 through Sept. 1

Hours: Noon-8 p.m. daily

Location: 5975 Brantford Road, Dayton

Ticket price: Season passes only: $295 for a single pass, $395 for a couple’s pass and $495 for a family pass.

Other details: Guests can choose to become a stockholder to receive season pass discounts. For more information, call 937- 890-3940.

Operating Season: May 24 through Sept. 1

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Location: 1990 Wilene Drive, Beavercreek

Ticket price: Season pass only: $335 for single pass, $410 for duo membership and $485 for family membership. Trial memberships are also offered, priced at $425.

Other details: Cardinal Hill will team up with local businesses such as Spud’s Bakehouse for special events this summer. For more information, call 937-429-3131.

Operating Season: May 24 through Sept. 2

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-7 p.m. Sunday. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on holidays

Location: 1226 S. Elm St., West Carrolton

Ticket price: $7 for adults and $6 for children and seniors. West Carrollton residents pay a discounted rate of $4.50 for adults and $4 for children and seniors.

Other details: Season passholders receive one-hour early admission on Saturday and Sunday. Alongside a season pass, this pool offers a 10 day admission pass. For more information, call 937-859-5334.

Operating Season: To be determined

Location: 5268 Tama Lane, Franklin

Other details: Franklin city’s Paul E. Fitzgerald Pool will not open this year due to several compliance and safety issues. In its place, the city will open a new splash pad within Dial Park.

Operating Season: Pool opens May 24

Hours: 11 a.m.-7:45 p.m. daily

Location: 500 W. S. College St., Yellow Springs

Ticket price: $10 for adults, $6 for children age five to 17 and seniors older than age 62. Children age four and under are free.

Other details: Season passes are offered, with Yellow Springs residents receiving a discount. For more information, call 937-767-9172.

