2025 guide to Pride events in Dayton

The Greater Dayton LGBT Center hosted the Dayton Pride Parade and Festival in downtown Dayton to celebrate the kickoff of Pride Month on Saturday, June 1, 2024. This year, the new parade route started on 2nd St., turned right on Main St. and 1st St. past the new festival area on Saint Clair St. and ended on Patterson Blvd. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Greater Dayton LGBT Center hosted the Dayton Pride Parade and Festival in downtown Dayton to celebrate the kickoff of Pride Month on Saturday, June 1, 2024. This year, the new parade route started on 2nd St., turned right on Main St. and 1st St. past the new festival area on Saint Clair St. and ended on Patterson Blvd. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Arts & Entertainment
By
1 hour ago
X

June is designated as Pride Month, where the world celebrates diversity and love with the LGBTQ+ community. Many local events will honor Pride with parades and marches, live entertainment, vendors and more.

The following is a list of what’s planned in the Dayton area:

🏳️‍🌈Pride Rocks

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 17

Location: Levitt Pavilion: 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Description: Pride Rocks is an annual event held in Dayton to support suicide prevention in the LGBTQ+ community. There will be local vendors, live music and more. As the title suggests, guests will also be able to paint rocks with supportive messages and designs. This event is free and family-friendly.

🏳️‍🌈Pre-Game Pride Rooftop Mixer

When: 6-9 p.m. May 24

Location: Dayton Beer Company: 41 Madison St., Dayton

Description: Dayton Beer Company will begin its Pride Month festivities early, as the bar will host a mixer for LGBTQ+ people May 24 on its rooftop.

🏳️‍🌈Dayton Pride

The Greater Dayton LGBT Center hosted the Dayton Pride Parade and Festival in downtown Dayton to celebrate the kickoff of Pride Month on Saturday, June 1, 2024. This year, the new parade route started on 2nd St., turned right on Main St. and 1st St. past the new festival area on Saint Clair St. and ended on Patterson Blvd. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: June 5-8

Location: Downtown Dayton

Description: Dayton will celebrate Pride Month with a weekend-long celebration, set to begin with an interfaith service June 5. A parade will kick off at 11 a.m. June 7 on Second Street, followed by a festival on St. Clair Street with live music, merchandise, vendors and a dedicated family area. Additional events will be held throughout the weekend.

🏳️‍🌈Pride Silent Disco

When: 8 p.m. June 6

Location: 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton

Description: To celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, Dayton Silent Disco will host a special event at the Dayton Arcade June 6. Guests will be able to choose from three stations and stream the DJ’s music directly to their provided headsets. This show is only for those age 21 and older.

🏳️‍🌈Hamilton Pride Festival

Thousands attended the annual Hamilton Pride festival Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Marcum Park in downtown Hamilton. THOMAS PATE/NARRATUS MEDIA

Credit: Thomas Pate WWW.NARRATUSMEDIA.COM HAMILTON OH USA 513-863-4700

icon to expand image

Credit: Thomas Pate WWW.NARRATUSMEDIA.COM HAMILTON OH USA 513-863-4700

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 7

Location: Rotary Park: 2 N. Second St., Hamilton. Marcum Park: 106 N. Second St., Hamilton

Description: Hamilton Pride will begin with a parade at 11:45 a.m., with its route starting at Rotary Park and traveling to Marcum Park. After the parade, a festival will be held at Marcum Park with local vendors, activities, and more. Positive signs, attire and flags are encouraged.

🏳️‍🌈Pride on Fifth

When: Noon-6 p.m. June 7

Location: 501 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Description: Alongside Dayton Pride, the Oregon District will host its own Pride Month celebration June 7. There will be multiple stages for music and drag performances, local vendors and more.

🏳️‍🌈Beavercreek Pride

When: 3-8 p.m. June 8

Location: Rotary Park: 2338 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek

Description: Beavercreek will celebrate Pride Month with a festival featuring food trucks, local vendors and more.

🏳️‍🌈Pups and Pride

When: 5-8 p.m. June 13

Location: Delco Park: 1700 Delco Park Drive, Kettering

Description: The Badass Bulldog Rescue will host a special Pride event at Delco Park June 13, where guests can meet and play with dogs in the care of the organization.

ExploreSee also: Dayton festivals: A guide to 2025 summer fun in the region

🏳️‍🌈Pride is Golden, Girl

When: 6-8:30 p.m. June 13

Location: 20 N. Jefferson St., Dayton

Description: MJ’s in Dayton will host a special performance from “The Golden Gays,” a group of drag queens inspired by the hit TV show “The Golden Girls.” Drinks will be served at 6 p.m., and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

🏳️‍🌈Kettering Pride

When: 2-8 p.m. June 13

Location: Delco Park: 1700 Delco Park Drive, Kettering

Description: Kettering’s Pride Month event will be held at Delco Park. More details are forthcoming.

🏳️‍🌈Middletown Pridefest

When: 5-8 p.m. June 20

Location: 1131 Central Ave., Middletown

Description: Local vendors will be in attendance at Middletown’s Pridefest this June. The event is sponsored by The Meadows Restaurant, Phoenix Insurance, Caracole and more.

🏳️‍🌈Fairborn Community Pride

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 21

Location: 691 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn

Description: Fairborn Community Pride will be in the amphitheater at Fairborn’s Community Park. There will be live performances, resources for LGBTQ+ individuals, food trucks and more.

🏳️‍🌈Yellow Springs Pride

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 28

Location: Mills Lawn Elementary School: 264 S. Walnut St., Yellow Springs

Description: Yellow Spring’s Pride celebration will begin with a parade at 11 a.m., which will begin and end at Mills Lawn Elementary School. After the parade, there will be a vendor market, food and a number of activities for guests.

🏳️‍🌈Springfield Pride

Esther Levingston at her booth Saturday, June 22, 2024 in downtown Springfield during the annual Pride Festival. There were live drag performances, food and local vendors as well as resources for health and mental wellness. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

icon to expand image

Credit: Bill Lackey

When: Noon-4 p.m. June 28

Location: Downtown Springfield

Description: This year, Springfield will celebrate its 10th annual Pride with live performances, vendors, food trucks and more.

🏳️‍🌈Lebanon Pride Festival

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. July 12

Location: Downtown Lebanon

Description: Lebanon’s second annual Pride event will be held throughout the town July 12. There will be various education and resource booths, a beer garden, a children’s area, special shops and more. The event will also be within Lebanon’s DORA District, so guests 21 and older may carry alcoholic beverages near the businesses.

Submit your event

Don’t see your event on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com to get it added.

In Other News
1
Things to do in Dayton this weekend | May 16-18, 2025
2
Butler County’s largest country music festival adds more performers
3
‘Murals Across Ohio’ honors nation’s 250th anniversary and there is one...
4
Kings Island open daily for 2025 season beginning today
5
New Springfield Symphony Chorale director set for season finale

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.