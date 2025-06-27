29 events in July in the Dayton region

Comedy Night at the Gallery will take place at 7:30 p.m. July 11 at the Front Street Studios. Performers include Lori Graves, Lena Beamish, Mark Perkins and Justin Greear. $12 presale. $15 at the door. www.gemcitycomedy.com.

Comedian Christopher Titus will perform at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. July 12 at the Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St. Suite 200 at the Greene. Titus is a prolific stand-up comedian, writer, actor and producer. As a creator, he has sold shows to NBC, ABC, FOX and Comedy Central. $37-$47. 937-429-5233 or www.dayton.funnybone.com.

Comedian Tommy Davidson will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 18 and 6:30 and 9 p.m. July 19 at the Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St. Suite 200 at the Greene. Best known as one of the stars of the hit television show “In Living Color,” his visibility has allowed Davidson to become a household name known for his innovative talent. $29-$64. 937-429-5233 or www.dayton.funnybone.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

The City of Dayton Lights in Flight Fireworks show will be at 10 p.m. July 3 at Kettering Field, 444 N. Bend Blvd. Due to the location of the fireworks, people will likely not be able to view them from RiverScape MetroPark or some areas downtown. Free. www.daytonohio.gov.

A Hot Air Balloon Glow and Summer Concert will take place from 5:30-10 p.m. July 12 at the West Carrollton Center, 1 S. Elm St. Enjoy the balloon glow, pryotechnic finale, a drone show, food trucks and live music with Spungewurthy and Arctic Clam. Free. www.westcarrollton.org.

Gem City Comic Con returns from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20 at the Marriott at the University of Dayton, 1414 S. Patterson Blvd. This family-friendly event is a nostalgic escape from the massive, overwhelming pop culture conventions that dominate the scene today. Organized by a passionate group of comic book lovers, the event aims to promote art and reading while fostering a sense of community. $10 for weekend pass. $5 for Sunday pass. www.gemcitycomiccon.com.

The Brookville Community Picnic will take place from 5-8 p.m. July 24, noon to 8 p.m. July 25 and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 26 at Golden Gate Park, 545 Upper Lewisburg Salem Road. Enjoy rides, games, live music, food and fireworks. Free. www.brookvilleareachamber.org.

FESTIVALS

The 2025 Americana Festival will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 4 in downtown Centerville. The day starts with a 5K Run and the Americana Parade at 10 a.m. The festival will include 300 craft and food booths, artists, a children’s game and activity area, live entertainment and a car show. Free. www.americanfestival.org.

The Montgomery County Fair returns from noon to 10 p.m. July 6-12 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road. This year’s theme is “Red, White & Bloom” and will celebrate community, agriculture and summertime fun. Spend the day petting animals, playing games and eating fair food. $6.49-$42.53. www.montcofair.com.

The PhilBilly Moonshine Full Moon Festival will take place at noon on July 11 and 12 at Snickers Bar & Grill, 9372 W. Third St. Meet Master Distillers from the hit TV show “Moonshiners Master Distillers.” See stunning copper stills and enjoy bourbon tastings from local favorites Indian Creek Distillery and A.M. Scott Distillery. Free. www.philbillymoonshine.com.

The Industrial Strength Bluegrass Summerfest will be at 11 a.m. July 17, 18 and 19 at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road in Xenia. The Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival ​is an award-winning, family-friendly music festival featuring the best in bluegrass and American roots music. Camping is also available for a fee. $45-$150. www.somusicfest.com.

The Ohio Challenge Balloon Festival will be 5-10:30 p.m. July 18 and 4-10:30 p.m. July 19 at the Middletown Regional Airport, 1707 Run Way. The Ohio Challenge is a sanctioned hot air balloon competition. This year 30 participants will race to win the Ohio Challenge Trophy and a bid to attend the nationals. Enjoy live music, a car show, vendors, arts, crafts, rides and fireworks. $10. www.ohiochallenge.com.

The Dayton Celtic Festival returns from 6-10 p.m. July 25, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. July 26 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 27 at Riverscape MetroPark. The Celtic Festival, a celebration of Celtic culture, is held annually by United Irish of Dayton, a group promoting Irish heritage in the Dayton area. Free. www.daytoncelticfestival.com.

The Annie Oakley Days Festival returns from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. July 25 and 26, and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 27 at the Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St. in Greenville. The festival is a family-friendly event featuring live entertainment including western arts, cowboy mounted shooting, musical performances and more. Free. www.annieoakleyfestival.org.

FOOD AND DINING

The Kickin’ Chicken WingFest 2025 returns from 4-10 p.m. July 12 at the Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd. Try a number of mouth-watering chicken wing flavors and listen to live music. Free. 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com.

The Dayton Mac & Cheese Fest will take place from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. July 13 at the Brightside Dayton, 905 E. Third St. Enjoy incredible mac and cheese from different vendors and a beer garden. Free. www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

Summer Restaurant Week returns July 20-27 at multiple venues across the Miami Valley. Every restaurant approaches the week differently, but overall, diners will be able to pick up a three-course meal at a discount at many of the Dayton area’s finest restaurants. Most meals are priced between $20.25-$40.25. www.dineoutdayton.com.

The Pineapple Fest will be 3-10 p.m. July 26 at Austin Landing, 3601 Rigby Road. Enjoy everything pineapple, live music, fire dancers, hula dancers and other surprises. Free. www.dineoutdayton.com.

MUSIC

Chicago will perform at 8 p.m. July 6 at the Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd. Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades. $58.50-$88.50. 937-610-0290 or www.rosemusiccenter.com.

Country Concert returns July 10-12 in Fort Loramie, 7103 Ohio 66. The Midwest’s Premier Country Music Festival started more than 40 years ago and is still family-owned and operated. Some performers this year include Blake Shelton, Parker McCollum and Brad Paisley. $96-$899. www.countryconcert.com.

The B-Caged Band playing ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s and more will perform from 6-10 p.m. July 11 at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St. Tickets include beer, wine, soft drinks and snacks. Cash or check only. $10 for members. $11 for non-members. www.accdayton.com.

Killer Queen, a tribute to Queen, will perform at 8 p.m. July 13 at the Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd. Killer Queen has won countless awards including “Worldwide Best Tribute Band” and “Best Concert of the Year.” $30-$35. 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com.

Let’s Sing Taylor, an unofficial Taylor Swift tribute show, will perform at 7 p.m. July 19, at the Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd. Let’s Sing Taylor is bringing the communal experience of celebrating Swift’s music in a live setting to Swifties near and far. $24-$47.50. 937-610-0290 or www.rosemusiccenter.com.

OUTDOORS

The Find Your Passion Summer Camp will be 9:30 a.m.-noon July 7-10 at Dick’s House of Sport, 2770 Fairfield Commons Blvd. Throughout the four days, all athletes will learn basic fundamental skills from a variety of sports such as football (non-contact), baseball, softball, track, basketball and more. For ages 8-12. $75. https://www.dickssportinggoods.com

Dayton History will host a Settler Survival Camp from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25 at Carillon Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd. Ages 8-12 can experience a week-long adventure of life in the Miami Valley from an early settler’s perspective. $200 for Dayton History members. $215 for non-members. $10 discount for multiple children per family. www.daytonhistory.org.

Soccer Stars: Back to School Edition will take place from 9:30 a.m.- noon July 21-24 at Dick’s House of Sport, 2770 Fairfield Commons Blvd. This soccer camp will teach kids the basic fundamentals of the sport. $75. https://www.dickssportinggoods.com

The 34th annual Judge Arthur Fisher Memorial Golf Outing will be 7:30 a.m. July 28 at Yankee Trace, 10000 Yankee St. in Centerville. All proceeds including sponsorships and registrations for the annual golf outing benefit the Montgomery County Juvenile Court Foundation. $125. www.mcjcfoundation.org.

THEATER

“Shrek: The Musical” will be performed 7 p.m. July 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19 and 2 p.m. July 13 and 20 at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave. Join Epiphany Players Drama Ministry for its 34th musical as Aaron Brewer debuts as director, with music director Kandis Gibson and producers Michele Borns and Megan Wean Sears. $18 for adults. $15 for seniors, students and military members. epiphanydayton.org.

“Matilda: The Musical” will be performed Thursdays-Sundays through Aug. 10 at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Based on the novel by Roald Dahl, composer Tim Minchin and librettist Dennis Kelly’s acclaimed 2010 British musical tells the inspirational story of a little girl with intelligence, wit and special powers. $44-$80. lacomedia.com.