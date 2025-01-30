Cincy Boat Show at Sharonville Convention Center continues this week

“With an incredible selection of boats, a new venue and the year’s best deals, the Cincy Boat Expo has something for everyone in Greater Cincinnati, Dayton and the surrounding areas — from seasoned boaters to those just starting their journey on the water,” said Ed Alf, president of Sea Ray of Cincinnati.

“The boat show is a really important event for the local boat dealers, and we felt like we couldn’t just skip a year [due to the remodeling of the Duke Energy Center]. That would really impact our business and our sales, so we went out and secured the Sharonville Convention Center for two weekends in February,” Alf said.

The expo will feature three special promotional days. On Feb. 12, first responders and military members will receive free admission with valid ID. On Feb. 13, boat owners, who present a watercraft registration can get one guest in for free. And on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, attendees can buy one ticket and bring someone for free.

The family friendly event offers a unique opportunity to explore more than 75 boats, including pontoons, deck boats and bow riders, from more than a dozen brands such as Sea Ray, Harris, Barletta, Bennington, Sylvan, Four Winns, Regal and Cobalt.

“Visitors can explore a range of brands and models all in one place, with the convenience of comparing options, engaging with dealership experts, and connecting with fellow boaters,” Alf said.

He said the show will include boats for every lifestyle and budget, including family-friendly pontoons as well as sleek, stylish bow riders.

Attendees can also receive expert advice by engaging directly with dealers, while comparing a range of brands and models.

Additionally, there will be a Marine retail display to highlight more than a dozen area businesses, including Sick Speed Marine Electronics, Wake Cumberland Watersports, Aqua Supply Co., Four Seasons Marina, Haynes Fiberglass Boat Repair and Rogers Bros. Detailing, among others.

The show is expected to return to the Duke Energy Center in January 2026.

HOW TO GO

What: Cincy Boat Expo

When: Noon-8 p.m. Feb. 8; 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Feb. 9; noon-8 p.m. Wed. through Fri., Feb. 12-14; 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Feb. 15; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Feb. 16

Where: Sharonville Convention Center

Cost: Tickets are $10; kids 10 and younger are free. Free parking

More info: CincyBoatExpo.com