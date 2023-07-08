Belinda Carlisle: Retirement can wait following surprise new music

Several years ago, Belinda Carlisle was plotting a partial retirement. Instead, the singer is not only out on her Decades tour, which stops at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Tuesday, July 11, but also supporting new music. She’s as surprised as anyone.

The California native first became known as the vocalist for the punk-inspired pop-rock of the Go-Go’s, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. Carlisle’s music leaned more toward pop in the mid-’80s with solo hits like “Heaven Is A Place on Earth,” “I Get Weak” and “Leave a Light On.”

“Kismet,” Carlisle’s latest EP, was released in May and reunited her with Diane Warren, the songwriter behind nine No. 1 hits and more than 30 Top 10 singles. It is Carlisle’s first proper collection of pop songs since 1997 following “Wilder Shores” (2017), an excursion into world music, and “Voila” (2007), a collection of classic French songs.

Carlisle recently answered some questions by telephone.

Q: During the pandemic, did you imagine you’d be this busy again with music?

A: Well, I didn’t think it was ever going to happen. There was a point when I said to my husband, “I’m not sure live music will ever come back,” but things started opening up a bit. My first show since 2019 was in 2021. The Decades tour actually started last year so this is a continuation of that, but my schedule is what I make it. I don’t slog it out on the road. I don’t like doing that. This little run in July is only two weeks. Then, in August it’ll be two weeks and then I take a couple of months off.

Q: How does it feel to have a new pop release out?

A: It was all a surprise to me but it’s nice to have that coincide with all these dates. The last pop album I did was in 1997. This is sort of in that vein but more like the material I had out in the ‘80s and early ‘90s. I wasn’t planning on doing this, but it’s done really well. It was a series of coincidences that led to this project and, yeah, I’m really proud of it. All of the songs on the EP were written by Diane Warren.

Q: What’s your history with her?

A: I’ve known her for quite a long time. Diane wrote “I Get Weak” off of my “Heaven on Earth” album. She wrote another song that was a hit in Europe called “World Without You.” She’s one of the people I instantly felt comfortable with, like old friends. She’s great and we got along great. I remember she had one little office in a building on Sunset and now she owns that building and she has another building around the corner. There are recording studios on every floor. She’s exactly the same person I met all those years ago. She’s a really kind person besides being an incredible songwriter. She’s probably one of the greatest living songwriters.

Q: What was it like going back and working with Diane again?

A: It was like riding a bike. She’s one of those people you might have in your life where you just pick up where you left off. We had a lot of fun. Like I said, it was a series of coincidences. I wasn’t planning on recording anymore. I was planning on going into sort of semi-retirement. Then my son went into a coffee shop he’d never gone into. Diane never goes to this particular coffee shop either. She had just written “Big Big Love” a couple of days before hand, and she didn’t know who it was for. My son saw Diane across the room, and he went up and introduced himself. She freaked out and said, “Call your mom. Let’s get her on the phone.” So, out of the blue, they Facetimed me. It’s Diane Warren saying, “I have hits for you, come to the studio.” It was so surreal, like a one-two punch. I was really hesitant to do that.

Q: Why?

A: Because it’s a big commitment but when I went to the studio and heard the first single, “Big Big Love,” I just automatically fell in love with it. I said, “Yes, let’s go.” Diane played, “If U Go,” which was written for me. I loved every single song, which is very rare. I don’t sing things for the sake of singing things; I have to really love it. Yeah, this whole thing was all a big surprise and completely out of the blue. It was like the universe saying, “Well, you’re not ready to retire just now,” so here I am talking about it, and I’ll be playing some of those on the tour.

Q: What can fans expect from these shows?

A: As I always do, I’ll have material from most of my solo albums except for the French album and “Wilder Shores,” which is a little bit out there. I always do a couple of Go-Go’s songs too because those are my roots. I’ll be doing a couple of songs off the new EP. It’s a lot of material to draw from, for sure. I’ve got the band I always have. It’s five guys and me and it’s very organic. There are not a lot of smoke pots and lasers in my show; it’s just music. I love my guys and I think they’re really excited about playing new music too, so it’ll be good.

Q: Are the Go-Go’s officially done?

A: Yeah, we disbanded last year. You have to stop at some point and there’s something to be said with stopping at the top. After the Rock Hall (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame) cementing the legacy of the band, most of us felt it was a perfect time to go our separate ways. Bands can go on too long. Without naming names, I can think of a few artists that should stop. I hope I know when it’s time for me to stop. I told my manager, “Please tell me, if I don’t know,” but I think I’ll know.

HOW TO GO

Who: Belinda Carlisle with local opener M. Ross Perkins

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11; doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $29.50-$59.50

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com