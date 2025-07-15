Hops in the Hangar at Middletown airport to feature 90 beers from 30 breweries

The annual fundraising gala will bring together aviation attractions and craft beer lovers for a one-day event at Middletown Regional Airport. Founded by Jamie Murphy, the event benefits several area nonprofit organizations. Festivities will be 5-9 p.m. Aug. 23 for general admission ticketholders. Tickets include 15 beer tasting tickets and a souvenir tasting glass.

A VIP Hour will be 4-5 p.m. and is already sold out.

Attendees may try any of the 90 beers from 30 breweries; food trucks and other participating vendors who will be on-site. Some of the participating breweriesare N.E.W. Ales, Municipal Brew Works, High Grain Brewing, Streetside Brewery, Bock Family Brewing, Loose Ends Brewing Company, Fifty West Brewing Company, Madtree Brewing, Third Eye Brewing Company and Warped Wing Brewing Company.

The Hops in the Hangar Airshow includes skydivers from Team Fastrax/Start Skydiving professional skydiving team as well as several pilots doing aerobatics in their planes. Participating pilots will include Robert “Tico” LaCerda, Brett Hunter, Mike Hartman, JP Mellor, Emerson Stewart III, “The Low-Level Devil,” and Bob “Pitts Bob” Richards.

“These are seasoned performers, and they are all very good at what they do. It’s exciting to have them with us. They all bring a different perspective to aerobatics,” Spielmann said. “Every year, we try to do something a little bit different, and people are amazed at what they see…It’s a ballet in the sky.”

He said one thing that makes this event stand out is guests can come and talk to the world-class performers and see the airplanes up close.

Sean Askren will serve as the pilot of the Hops in the Hangar Hot Air Balloon, a balloon with the Hops in the Hangar logo banner. He will also have several other balloons in the sky at the event.

The Butler County Warbirds Museum, which is located at the airport has worked closely with the event since its inception. The museum will highlight several historic World War II planes. Personnel will also be dressed in period military costumes, and there will be a raffle to benefit the museum.

MORE DETAILS

What: Hops in the Hangar

When: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 23 (VIP hour at 4 p.m.)

Where: Middletown Regional Airport (Hook Field) 1707 Run Way, Middletown

Cost: Advance online tickets range from $25 to $50. Tickets will be available for an increased cost at the gate if the event doesn’t sell out in advance.

More info: hopsinthehangar.com. Ages 21 and older; guests welcome to bring a chair.