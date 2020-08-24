Call for submissions: Your rare antiques could appear on an episode of ‘American Pickers'

Do you have a large collection of antiques or vintage Americana items just collecting dust in a corner of your home, garage or attic? If so, you (and your antiques) might have a chance to appear on a popular television show.
“American Pickers,” a television show dedicated to Americana artifacts and antiques on the History Channel, is looking to showcase the rarest vintage items that can be found in Ohio and throughout the rest of the country on its 22nd season. To accomplish this, they are calling upon the interesting characters with interesting items throughout the state of Ohio to submit a description of their collections for a chance to appear on the show. Co-hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz plan on paying a visit to Ohio in October.
The cast of “American Pickers” will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state. Though they plan to visit Ohio in October, they may opt to reschedule filming dates as new developments are announced concerning the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
The television show is only seeking submissions of private collections, which means that it will not be accepting submissions from stores, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.
After looking through an antiques collection, show hosts Wolfe and Fritz may decide to sell in their antique shops or, in some cases, put in their personal collections.
To apply for a chance for your antique items to appear on the television show, call 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878) or send the show an email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Be sure to include your name, city and state, contact information and a brief description of your collection.
For more information about “American Pickers,” pay a visit to their Facebook page.