Celebrate a centuries-old Christmas market tradition this weekend

Offering a taste of the tradition that originated in medieval Nürnberg, Germany, the market will be held Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 from noon to 3 p.m.

Quality vendors will offer hand-crafted ornaments, beer steins, amber jewelry from the Baltic, German collectibles, antiques, stained glass, unique jewelry, note cards and gifts, paper cutouts and more. The annual Christmas Basket Raffle features many unique seasonal and German items.