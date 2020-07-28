Cincinnati Zoo voted 2nd best zoo in the nation

We all know about the beauty and enjoyment the Cincinnati Zoo brings - and now we have more proof that it’s a top destination!
The Cincinnati Zoo has been voted the second-best in the nation in USA Today’s 10Best Summer Readers’ Poll. It is only behind the Fort Worth Zoo.
The Cincinnati Zoo was voted best in the nation in 2019.
“The Cincinnati Zoo (one of the oldest zoos in the nation) brings visitors nose-to-nose with a range of exciting animals,” the poll from USA Today reads. “Guests can view hippos underwater (including world-famous hippo Fiona), pop up in a bubble amid meerkats or watch cheetahs racing at top speeds. The multi-sensory Night Hunters exhibit hosts cats and other nocturnal predators, while Manatee Springs seeks the long-term conservation of the Florida manatee by encouraging guests to observe these gentle giants.”
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, and Brevard Zoo were also notable zoos that made the list.