Clifton Gorge Music and Arts Festival back this weekend

The 10th Clifton Gorge Music and Arts Festival will be back Friday and Saturday with live music, artisans and vendors and several food choices in the Village of Clifton. CONTRIBUTED

News
By Brett Turner, Contributing Writer
1 hour ago

A local festival hits a decade of combining performing arts with arts and crafts when it returns this weekend.

The Clifton Gorge Music and Arts Festival will have several special attractions along with a selection of food choices, 4-11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday in the Village of Clifton. The festival will be set up at 100 North St. off State Route 343 and admission is free.

“It’s kind of a variety. We’ll have more vendors and artisans, that’s the direction we’re trying to take,” said Sue Chasnov, the festival chair.

A cruise-in will open the show at 4 p.m., when the vendors will also be set up for business. The chainsaw carver attraction will be absent this year, but in its place will be a glassblower who will do several demonstrations both days and a metal worker will create steel sculptures.

About half of the entertainment acts are new, including several that were popular at the Clifton Opera House including Devil’s Backbone, which is the leadoff act on Friday. Among Saturday’s acts are folk and Americana artist Rick George, Dayton Celtic Academy doing Irish dance and The Hamiltons Bluegrass Band.

A children’s area will have plenty of activities and creative opportunities for the youngsters. Eight food vendors will offer a wide variety including kettle corn, bourbon chicken, lemonade, gyros, quesadillas, cabbage rolls, all-American foods and ice cream among them. A beer garden will also be open throughout.

The event evolved out of the longtime Old Clifton Days, changing into one that leaned on arts and artisans. Chasnov said it’s a variety of things that have marked the first decade.

“We have good personnel, a friendly atmosphere, we make the vendors feel welcome, it’s entertaining and there are so many artisans and a friendly overall atmosphere. Come be a part of it,” she said.

HOW TO GO

What: Clifton Gorge Music and Arts Festival

Where: 100 North St., off Ohio 343, Clifton

When: 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday

Admission: free

More info: (937) 342-2175 or go online to villageofclifton.com/festival-information/festival-schedule

