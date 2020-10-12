Dayton arts group putting on free ‘virtual field trip’ for students

Videos will cover an introduction to the style of dance, a stepping tutorial, an opportunity to meet the artists and two performance videos. A resource guide with even more educational information will also be available.

Step Afrika! is the world’s first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping — a polyrhythmic, percussive dance form that uses the body as an instrument. Based on the company’s award-winning arts education programs and more than 25 years of performing and teaching students, Five Days with Step Afrika! supports the academic environment as well as the challenges of virtual learning, according to a Dayton Live release.

“By providing free access to this virtual field trip to teachers, students and homeschool groups, Dayton Live Education believes students will develop a new and inspiring appreciation for this particular genre of dance.”

The program is targeted for all students grades K-12 and is of no cost to students and educators.

“We know this school year has been a challenging one so far — for both students and teachers,” Minyard said. "As teachers plan for the coming weeks, we hope this free virtual field trip in early December will enhance their curriculum and benefit students and teachers alike.