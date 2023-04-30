DAYTON EATS: High profile restaurant openings happening now and soon

To say that I am excited about this would be an understatement. I wrote my first story about Speakeasy Ramen in 2019 and since then I have been a devotee of the food they serve. Executive Chef Clayton Horrighs was trained in French and Italian cooking, but specializes in Japanese, Vietnamese, and Korean cuisine. His mastery over many different styles and flavors is evident in the pan-Asian food coming out of the kitchen at Speakeasy Ramen in Springfield.

Now Horrighs and owner Kim Frazier are thinking bigger with Speakeasy Miso, which recently had its soft opening. Like its sister restaurant, the menu at Speakeasy Miso in Troy draws on the best flavors and preparations from Japan, Vietnam, China, Korea and more with rotating features.

A recent menu had a gulten free vegan gyoza (a type of dumpling, $7.95), vegan gyoza ($6.95) and beef gyoza ($9.95) as well as a hakata ramen ($16.95) made with pork shoulder in a tonkostsu broth, a Sapporo Ramen ($17.95) with a pork and red miso broth and noodles topped with chashu pork, ginger-miso ground chicken, bok choy, scallion, bamboo, bean sprouts a brined egg and corn. A cheese ramen ($19.95) featured a creamy cheddar cheese broth, noodles topped with crispy fried chicken chashu pork, corn, green onion, red garlic oil and fresh grated parmagiano reggiano.

The bar features a menu of sake, beer, wine and cocktails to compliment dinner. Future plans will expand the menu to a full list of ramen, udon, shushi and snacks. The new space is significantly larger with a much larger kitchen to accommodate the demand that its sister restaurant has seen over time garnering a following from ramen connoisseurs across the state and beyond. A patio on Cherry Street will be a great spot for dining outdoors this summer.

Speakeasy Miso: 101 W. Main St., Troy; (937) 703-1103

JUST OPENED: MAZU

At the end of March a new vegan restaurant called MAZU opened in Yellow Springs. I’ve been hearing rave reviews from those who have had a chance to get out there and try it and it’s on my list to get to soon. Its completely vegan menu is inspired by Taiwanese, Israeli and Indian cuisines to enjoy in a casual setting with counter service. For local vegetarians and vegans its a fantastic addition to the dining scene where this type of menu is sadly lacking.

Examples of dishes include a Masala Poori Chaat ($7), a savory, spicy and sweet mix of poori (fried bread), chickpea and potato curry, tomato, onion and chutneys; Falafel Poori Fattoush ($7) featuring falafel balls served on chopped salad with mint, sumac and fried poori; Guabao ($7), a steamed bun with five spice tofu, mustard greens, cilantro and peanut powder, with radish pickles on the side; Dandan Noodles and a hummus and falafel platter (both $13). MAZU is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

MAZU: 229 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs; https://mazueats.com or (937) 203-8085

OPENING ANY DAY NOW: MANNA

We are blessed beyond words to have chefs like Margot Blondet invested in this community and delivering on exceptional flavors and experiences when dining.

Blondet is the executive chef and owner of Salar in the Oregon District and very soon she will be the executive chef and owner of Manna in Centerville’s historic Uptown neighborhood. Our region has a serious void in fine dining restaurants so I am thrilled to see what Blondet is bringing to the table with her latest endeavor.

The name for the beautifully appointed two-story restaurant with two bars means “food from the gods to feed the soul.” As with Salar this will be an infusion of cultures, but instead of Salars Peruvian focus Manna will be much more focused on European cuisine with elegant decor and appointments to match. Manna will feature both a lunch and dinner menu that will change seasonally. The kitchen at Manna will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The bar will stay open until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight Friday and Saturday.

Manna: 61 W. Franklin St., Centerville; www.mannauptown.com or (937) 972-1215

LATE SPRING/EARLY SUMMER: THE FOUNDRY

Dayton is begging for more rooftops to be activated to take full advantage of skylines, sunsets and views.

The Foundry is the new seventh floor rooftop restaurant and bar in the new AC Hotel in downtown Dayton that will be opening in late spring/early summer looking to help offer a rooftop to the mix.

Here is its Facebook summary: The Foundry is Fine Enough. From pizzas to burgers and small plates to starters, the comfortable rooftop restaurant and bar features a variety of approachably elevated wood oven pizzas, plates and seasonal dishes forged by fire.

The relaxed gastropub menu will be served up from a wood fire oven and offer views overlooking Day Air Ballpark. A press release from the restaurant said guests can expect a wide variety of wood oven cooked dishes and seasonal cuisine. The bar will focus on bourbons and premium liquors from Asia, Erope and South America.

“The drink ‘Living in the Clouds’ reflects the joy of travel with global inspirations, like Japanese Ozeki sake from Japan, St. Germain elderflower liqueur from France, mandarin juice from China, and jasmine tea from India. As a playful riff, the cocktail is topped with cotton candy that references the ballpark nearby and the clouds above this rooftop destination,” according to a release sent out on the expected opening.

The bar program will also offer a menu of beer and wine. The decor will feature exposed ceilings, copper finishes, custom millwork, and stained concrete floors softened by modern furnishings. The outdoor area will feature seating around firepits and glass railings. The bar in the first floor is now open and features some a nice wine list, solid cocktails and some apps with European inspired flair. It offers a nice sneak peek to what will be in store when the seventh floor opens for business.

The Foundry: 124 Madison St., Dayton on the seventh floor of the AC Hotel; (937) 965-7500 or www.thefoundryrooftop.com

JUNE 21: AGAVE AND RYE — CENTERVILLE

Agave & Rye Tequila and Bourbon Hall’s latest location in Centerville is scheduled to open on Wednesday, June 21 joining locations in nearby Troy and Liberty Center.

Sometimes tacos can feel ho-hum and stuck in a rut, but not when it comes to the menu at Agave & Rye which continues to expand its concept with restaurants in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and Alabama.

It’s trademark epic tacos and epic decor are a treat for the eyes and the taste buds with a menu packed with flavor and interesting dishes and combinations. It’s got a great bar program and the vibe is big, bold eclectic fun.

The concept has been expanding like crazy with 15 Agave & Rye restaurants now open after the first opened its doors to customers in Covington, Kentucky just five years ago. Clearly it’s a winning concept. I’m not often a fan of chains, but I like this one and am glad to see another option close to home. The restaurant will have seating for 200 people inside and 90 on the patio.

Remember that void in rooftop bars I spoke about downtown? Yavonne Sarber (CEO and co-founder of Agave & Rye Tequila and Bourbon) if you’re reading this come to downtown Dayton!

Agave & Rye, Centerville: 11 N. Main St., Centerville; www.agaveandrye.com

SUMMER: WAT DA PHO

If you haven’t been to Wat Da Pho in Beavercreek it’s worthy of a visit.

It’s a casual spot specializing in pho and traditional Vietnamese rice dishes, salads and bahn mi sandwiches. It’s not the best Vietnamese you’re ever going to have, BUT It’s solidly good food that’s served up fast and has affordable pricing that won’t break the bank.

Pho, in its traditional form, is a bowl of beef rice-noodle soup topped with thinly sliced raw beef, finished with green onions and cilantro. But it takes many forms with protein substitutions for chicken or seafood and variations on the broth. Pho comes with a plate of bean sprouts, cilantro, basil, and slices of jalapeno pepper and a few wedges of lime to dress the dish up.

Good pho is a favorite of mine and Wat da Pho has eight different options to tempt those that love it with pricing starting at $9.79. Other options include sandwiches like the bahn mi thit heo roasted pork sandwich ($5.79), Vietnamese udon made with a pork broth, green onion, cilantro, fried onion and black pepper (starting at $10.79), stir fried lo mein, vermicelli noodle salads and other dishes.

I’ve long thought the locally owned Wat da Pho concept was worthy of expanding on and now they will be opening a second location in Huber Heights this summer, this time with a self-order kiosk and faster service. Looking forward to having a new spot up north to enjoy some pho and Vietnamese delights.

Wat Da Pho: 7612 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights or www.watdaphoexpress.com

SUMMER: GATHER BY GHOSTLIGHT

Ghostlight is another concept that has been doing an impressive job growing and expanding.

I absolutely love the new midtown Dayton location next to Old Scratch pizza that opened in 2019. It’s a great spot to grab a light breakfast or lunch or to enjoy a coffee. On many an occasion I have enjoyed one of the breakfast options like the Keener Harvest Breakfast Sandwich with Keener Farms Butcher Block chicken apple and warm spice sausage, egg, cheddar, pickled red onions and greens on a house-made English muffin topped with a drizzle of maple syrup and a harissa aioli or the Farmer’s Breakfast Sandwich with smoked turkey breast, egg, cheddar, “Farmstead” Spice Blend and fresh chive aioli on a house-made English muffin.

And don’t get me started on their salt and black pepper bagels with a schmear of cream cheese. It’s simple and it’s heaven.

So when I heard they would be opening a spot this summer at the Arcade in downtown Dayton I was thrilled.

GATHER by Ghostlight is a new concept that will bring the coffee, breakfast and baked goods they are known for in a spot that feels like a Europen cafe and features afternoon and evening small plates in addition to all of the things we know and love about Ghostlight.

On top of that there will be an Art Gallery by Dana Wiley featuring works by Mike Elsass as well as a bar program that will include beer, wine, cocktails, as well as a menu that features the Zero-Proof options Ghostlight has become known for.

Other businesses that are expected to open at the Arcade this year include Table 33, which plans to move its current operation near the Schuster Center over to the Dayton Arcade, a new Italian restaurant called Est! Est!! Est!!! and 6888 Kitchen, a commercial kitchen and business incubation facility named for the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion (nicknamed “Six Triple Eight”), a battalion of 855 Black women sent to Europe during World War II who solved the problem of the Army’s mail getting delivered to servicemen and women.

With so much to be excited about, all I can say is I can’t wait to see what happens next!

Dayton Eats looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at? E-mail Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with the information and we will work to include it in future coverage.