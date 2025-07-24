Going full circle at the Clark County Fair

Keener and Fields both participated in fair week growing up, showing pigs, cows and rabbits, as well as entering miscellaneous projects like sewing.

The years they spent working on fair projects taught them “the work ethic and patience it takes to see a project through to the end,” said Fields.

As fair members, Fields said they learned to stay “dedicated and eventually see the reward” of a project.

Those values helped them persevere and work to make their food truck dream a reality as adults.

The life lessons they learned as fair participants are just part of what makes setting up their food truck such a full-circle moment. It’s also about the people they get to work with and serve at the fair.

“We love seeing all our friends and family in one place,” Keener said. “It’s a fun place to be, and we get to learn from other vendors, too.”

Whisk and Brew’s spot at the fair in front of cattle barn 3 also allows them to connect with new customers and grow their business.

“People love to talk and connect,” Keener said. “We’ve grown a lot just due to word of mouth around the fair community.”

Both Keener and Fields can’t thank the community enough for the support and interest they have shown in their blossoming business, they said.

“It’s like the people here really want us to be successful,” the pair said.

“People here are patient, and we learn a lot from the number of people we get to serve each day,” Keener said.

The reward of working fair week is not just about the money. Fields said, “It’s about the love and support they receive from the community” most of all.

These former fair members feel blessed to be able to harness the magic of the Clark County Fair as adults, they said.