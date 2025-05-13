IndieCraft to bring music, beverages this weekend to downtown Springfield

The performers will include a range of indie genres including a Grammy nominee and potentially the chance to see a group for free before they break big.

Following an experimental year in 2024 that saw IndieCraft move to Memorial Day weekend, it returns back to its middle of the month slot that established it as a destination for lovers of music, beer and spirits.

“It’s a weekend for the community and it’s a comfortable time for us,” said Kristina Jarrell, GSP downtown events programmer. “We’re bringing it back to what it was before and we’ve made it super easy to see all the bands.”

Whereas in 2024 there was an emphasis on music outdoors and in three locations, organizers simplified things by keeping it at the State and Mother Stewart’s. The shows at Mother’s will be outdoors, weather-permitting but can move inside if necessary.

Another convenience according to Jarrell is planning the schedule so the acts don’t overlap so attendees don’t have to choose between a band at one of the venues.

“This way you’re guaranteed to see all the acts we’re offering,” she said. “We look for bands to fit each location and we have a solid lineup this year.”

Saturday’s music at Mother’s will include Stay Outside, an indie rock band from Chicago, which recently replaced the previously-announced The Back Alley, at 5, followed by Snarls, a lover girl rock genre band of young performers at 6:30.

The State will highlight Aaron Lee Tasjan an indie folk grit rock performer from New Albany, Ohio at 8. Tasjan earned a 2022 Grammy Award nomination for his song “Diamond Studded Shoes.”

Headliner Wild Pink, an indie alternative group from New York City that plays introspective tunes, will round out the event at 9:30.

One of last year’s IndieCraft bands, Brigitte Calls Me Baby, has gotten huge since its appearance here and this may be a chance to see another group prior to their big break.

Chris Schutte, GSP’s vice-president, destination marketing + communications, spends time discovering acts that would work in the IndieCraft format and reaches out to them.

“Kris is knowledgeable and appreciative with a love of music,” Jarrell said.

There will be up to seven breweries participating in BeerFest, 4-8 p.m. Saturday at Mother Stewart’s, offering some of their top beers. An added attraction at the State will be a craft whiskey and bourbon tasting from 7-10 p.m. with four distilleries participating. Tickets will be sold at the door.

“This really fits with the State Theater vibe and is a nice complement to BeerFest,” Jarrell said.

The Friday night kickoff preview at the State will feature female-fronted punk band Leggy at Mother Stewart’s at 7 p.m. At the State, fuzz-inspired psychedelic rockers Salvadore Ross will headline, also featuring Dayton bands WAFHU and Visitor. Admission is $10 for the kickoff.

Hatch Artist Studios will have a tent with artists selling their wares on Saturday.

Jarrell said IndieCraft has become a May destination for music fans and sees them come from across Ohio and as far as Indianapolis and Tennessee. But she reminds it’s for everyone.

“It’s family-oriented. We started small and continue to grow. This is something you may not experience anywhere else, so come, listen and take a look and know you don’t have to travel to a city like Dayton or Cincinnati to hear this music,” she said.

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/IndieCraftOH.