BreakingNews
West Carrollton man identified as person killed at Middletown steel mill
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Juicing Jammers to open in Dayton

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton native Tawnni Miles is holding a soft opening for Juicing Jammers, her new juice and smoothie bar in the historic Wright-Dunbar district on Firday.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top