JUST IN: ‘Cauliflower wings’ now available at Dayton-area Donatos Pizza restaurants

Similar to other pizza chains, Donatos Pizza has recently found distinctive ways to serve up staples that even those with dietary restrictions can enjoy. The Columbus-based chain’s most recent food-related inclusivity venture is Cauliflower Wings.
The wings, now available at the pizza chain’s 15 Dayton-area locations, are made using oven-roasted cauliflower florets that are served with a choice of four different dry rubs and three different sauces.
“We are thrilled about the addition of cauliflower wings to our menu,” Donatos CEO Tom Krouse said today, Jan. 25 in a release . “Plant-based foods are more in-demand now than ever, and our menu innovation team continues to develop great products to meet our customers’ needs.”
Since first launching its gluten-free crust in 2013, Donatos has released other menu items that seek to meet the evolving needs of its customer base, including cauliflower pizza crust and plant-based sausage. Donatos says it is the first national pizza chain to offer cauliflower wings.
Founded in 1963 in Columbus, Donatos operates nearly 200 restaurants in 10 states. The Dayton-area locations are owned and operated by franchise partner and Dayton resident Todd Rogers.
For more information about the cauliflower wings or Donatos Pizza, visit www.donatos.com.