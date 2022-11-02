BreakingNews
Homefull’s plan for West Dayton grocery store may get boost from city ARPA funds
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Leaguer Bakery open near Wright State

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top