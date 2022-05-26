dayton-daily-news logo
X

Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck celebrates one-year anniversary.

caption arrowCaption
Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck, located at 1430 W. Third Street in Dayton, is owned by a brother and sister duo that grew up in the area.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top