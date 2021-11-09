dayton-daily-news logo
X

VETERANS DAY SPECIALS: Which local restaurants are offering free meals or deals?

Credit: Video credit: Sarah Franks

Caption

Credit: Video credit: Sarah Franks

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top