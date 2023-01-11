10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Cost: $26-$109

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

2. Disney’s ”The Little Mermaid”

When: Jan. 12-15; 7 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday; 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: The Muse Machine’s 38th student musical is based on Disney’s Academy Award-winning film of the same name and the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. Songs include “Part of Your World,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Under the Sea.”

Cost: $23-$67

More info: 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org

3. “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

When: Jan. 12-14; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: TheatreLab Dayton presents librettist John Cameron Mitchell and composer/lyricist Steven Trask’s raw musical about an East German punk-rock transgender singer. The show stars Wright State University graduate Matthew Brennan in the titular role and Nicolette Montana as sidekick Yitzak. The show is intended for mature audiences due to strong language, adult themes and trigger warnings such as discussion of sexual assault, transphobia and substance abuse.

Cost: $28-$43

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

4. DPO String Quartet

When: Sunday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m.

Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

Details: Dayton Philharmonic String Quartet presents an intimate afternoon of chamber music in DAI’s Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium. The program features Johannes Brahms’ “Piano Trio Op. 114″ and “String Quintet in C Major” by Franz Schubert. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $25

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

5. Dayton Wedding Expo and Experience

When: Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Wright State University’s Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Dayton

Details: Over 100 local wedding vendors are expected at this event, which includes a runway fashion show. Engaged couples who register to attend can win door prizes, discounts and a dream vacation.

Cost: $6 in advance; $10 at the door

More info: ohioweddingshows.com

6. The Contemporary Dayton

When: Jan. 13-March 26

Where: 25 W. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Three new exhibitions open at The Contemporary Dayton beginning this weekend: “Becky Suss: Home,” “Carmen Winant: The neighbor, the friend, the lover,” and “Yael Bartana: The Undertaker.” Each feature an emerging female artist exploring feminist themes, history, identity and heritage. The exhibit is curated by Michael Goodson with guest curator Greer Pagano, a Philadelphia-based art historian.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-224-3822 or codayton.org

7. Frozen the 13th

When: Friday, Jan. 13 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Main Street Commons, 103 W. Main St., Fairborn

Details: Let it go! Fairborn’s winter-themed Friday the 13th event encourages you to come dressed as your favorite character from Disney’s Academy Award-winning film “Frozen.” Activities include a costume contest and ice carving demonstration. Hot chocolate and cookies, a photo booth and a DJ will also be a part of the fun.

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook

8. HEARTSIQ - Queer Art and Music

When: Friday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. Performances begin at 9 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Yellow Cab’s queer-focused art, music and performance party is expected to feature a mix of visual artists, drag queens, musicians, spoken word and more. All ages are welcomed with a guardian.

Cost: $7 in advance; $10 at the door

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com

9. “Llama Llama Live”

When: Sunday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m.

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset, Troy

Details: Find out why bedtime has never been so exciting in this family-friendly musical based on the bestselling books by Anna Dewdney.

Cost: $15-$20

More info: 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com

10. Winterfolk Fest

When: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Harold Hensley, organizer of Winterfolk Fest, is back with a diverse bill of Americana music. In addition to Hensley performing with his new band, this year’s lineup features the Shady Pine, Honey & Houston, Cory Breth, Kyleen Downes and Derek Gooley. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $12 in advance; $15 day of show

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com