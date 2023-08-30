10 noteworthy shows to see in September

A world premiere musical, multiple local premieres and an intriguing symphonic collaboration weaving classical with hip-hop are among notable presentations to keep on your radar in September.

‘Bright Star’

Sept. 1-10, Beavercreek Community Theatre

Jeff Sams directs Steve Martin and Edie Brickell’s Tony Award-nominated bluegrass musical about community, faith, family and forgiveness in 1920s and 1940s North Carolina. The terrific score includes “If You Knew My Story,” “Asheville,” “At Long Last” and the sunny title song. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at Beavercreek Community Theatre, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Rd. $15-$18. 937-429-4737 or bctheatre.org.

‘This is Tom Jones!’

Sept. 7-24, Human Race Theatre Company

Human Race Artistic Director Emily N. Wells directs this world premiere musical written by Mark Brown and Paul Mirkovich. The show has been described as a “bawdy, rollicking romp through the backroads and bedchambers of 18th century England.” The Race also says it is recommended if you liked “Austin Powers,” “The Full Monty” or “Avenue Q.” 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sundays, and 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesdays at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. $10-$53. 937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org.

‘Radio Golf’

Through Sept. 10, Dayton Theatre Guild

August Wilson’s final play, having its local premiere courtesy of Dayton Theatre Guild, concerns Harmond Wilks, who is running to be the first Black mayor of Pittsburgh. The arrival of an unexpected visitor challenges Harmond’s integrity. 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Guild, 430 Wayne Ave. $14-$21. www.daytontheatreguild.org.

Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY

‘The Producers’

Sept. 15-16, TheatreLab Dayton

This hilarious musical comedy written by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan (“Annie”) is a naughty, profane and tuneful tribute to show business centered on two scheming Broadway producers. 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $18.50-$58.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

‘Season Opening Spectacular’

Sept. 16-17, Dayton Performing Arts Alliance

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Monét X Change, a talented bass-baritone and “Designing Women” expert, will participate in the Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera and Dayton Philharmonic’s collaborative festivities saluting works by Johann Strauss II (“Die Fledermaus”) and Gioachino Rossini (“The Barber of Seville”). 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $28-$88.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org.

‘The Prom’

Sept. 22-Oct. 8, Dayton Playhouse

This Tony-nominated musical from the songwriting team of Broadway’s “The Wedding Singer” receives its local premiere. The tuneful, relevant and uplifting story focuses on four eccentric Broadway stars seeking to help a small-town girl go to prom with her girlfriend. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. $18-$20. 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com.

‘Grumpy Old Men’

Sept. 21-Oct. 29, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Based on the 1993 film starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau and Ann-Margaret, this new musical written by Dan Remmes, Neil Berg and Nick Meglin tells a tale of feuding neighbors who become romantic rivals. Matinees: Thursday, Friday and Sunday: Arrival time, 10:30-11a.m. Buffet opens around 11:15 a.m., show begins around 12:30 p.m. Evenings: Thursday–Sunday: Arrival time, 5:30-6 p.m. Buffet opens around 6:15 p.m., show begins around 7:30 p.m. Cost: $39-$79. More info: lacomedia.com.

‘Steve Hackman’s Tchaikovsky X. Drake’

Sept. 23, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

The unique blending of two centuries and genres drives this concert conceived by conductor/composer/creator/pianist Steve Hackman featuring Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 5″ with hip-hop artist Drake’s “Started From the Bottom,” “God’s Plan” and “Hold On, We’re Going Home” among others. 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $13.50-$88.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonperforminarts.org.

‘The Liar’

Sept. 29-Oct. 8, Wright State University

Josh Aaron McCabe directs this farce adapted from Pierre Corneille by contemporary comic playwright David Ives. This “scintillating comic romp” deals with mistaken identity, wily servants, foolish masters and complicated romance. Performances vary. $15-$25. 937-775-2500 or wright.edu/theatre.

‘Pictures at an Exhibition’

Sept. 29-30, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

Pianist Aleksandra Kasman returns to the DPO to perform Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.” This Masterworks program also features Jessie Montgomery’s “Banner,” based on “The Star-Spangled Banner” and other national anthems,’ and Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” arranged by Maurice Ravel. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $12-$82.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org.