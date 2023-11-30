12 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

When: Dec. 2-3; 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company presents a soulful, uplifting holiday concert. DCDC Music Director Deron Bell and Music Production Manager Eldridge Coats has coordinated selections combining holiday and gospel favorites accompanied by a community choir, instrumentalists within the Music in Motion band, and guest vocalists including the Ditto Girls gospel singers and the Children of the Temple Youth Choir from Phillips Temple Church in Trotwood.

Cost: $15-$75

More info: daytonlive.org

2. Holiday Pops: Canadian Brass

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: The genre-bending, joyous and world-renowned brass quintet joins the Dayton Philharmonic for a special holiday concert. Seen by hundreds of millions on stage and on television, Canadian Brass has contributed over 600 new works and arrangements to the brass quintet repertoire.

Cost: $15.50-$27.50

More info: daytonlive.org

3. Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus

When: 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2

Where: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St., Dayton

Details: This year marks the 20th anniversary for Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus, which presents two performances of its Christmas program, “Don We Now Our Gay Apparel.” The group, founded by Fred Poland, features gay and straight male singers. Kathy Clark serves as artistic director. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $25

More info: daytongaymenschorus.org

4. “The Moors”

When: Nov. 30-Dec. 3; 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Black Box Theatre of the University of Dayton’s Fitz Hall, 1529 Brown St., Dayton

Details: Inspired by the letters of Charlotte Bronte and set in the Victorian era, this female-driven play, co-presented by Magnolia Theatre Company and University of Dayton, concerns two sisters and a dog living on the English moors while dreaming of love and power. Primary themes include love, desperation and visibility.

Cost: $8 for general admission and $5 for UD students.

More info: magnoliatheatrecompany.com

5. Community Holiday Celebration Concert

When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1

Where: Centerville campus of Sinclair Community College, 5100 Clyo Rd.

Details: In addition to the combined voices of Sinclair Chorale and the Kettering Fairmont High School Symphonic Chorale, the presentation will offer selections from the Sinclair Youth Jazz Ensemble, Sinclair Wind Symphony Brass Choir and a sneak peek at Sinclair Theatre’s holiday production of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and We’re HOME ALONE!”

Cost: Free

More info: 937-512-2363 or sinclair.edu/locations/centerville

6. Mark Lomax Trio

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2

Where: The Foundry Theater, 920 Corry St., Yellow Springs

Details: Jazz drummer, composer, activist, educator and lecturer Dr. Mark Lomax II released “400: An Afrikan Epic” in 2019. It’s a 12-album cycle detailing the Afrikan diaspora with accompanying curriculum and a documentary. The Columbus native released the album, “Tapestry,” earlier this year with his trio featuring Edwin Bayard (saxophone) and Dean Hulett (bass). Lomax brings his trio to The Foundry Theater for one night. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $30 general admission and $5 current Antioch College students and children 17 and younger.

More info: antiochcollege.edu/calendar

7. Christmas in the Village

When: Dec. 1-3; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Downtown Waynesville along Main Street

Details: Bask in small time charm as this holiday event features strolling characters, visits with Santa, photo ops, hot cocoa, cookies, and opportunities for shopping and dining.

Cost: Free

More info: waynesvilleohio.com/events

8. Le PeTiT CiRqUe

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy

Details: Le PeTiT CiRqUe, the world’s only all-kid humanitarian cirque company, will present the world premiere of its Christmas spectacular at the Arbogast Center. The troupe appeared at the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo and have since performed on NBC’s “Little Big Shots” and have entertained audiences worldwide, including the Dalai Lama.

Cost: $20-$40

More info: arbogastpac.com

9. Bach Society of Dayton

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3

Where: Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Rd., Dayton

Details: Bach Society of Dayton’s 22nd season of choral concerts continues with “Sweet Sounds of the Holidays.” This program features performances by the Bach Society Chorus, directed by David Crean and accompanied by R. Alan Kimbrough, as well as the Kettering Children’s Choir Chorale and Kettering Advent Ringers. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $20-$30. Free for children 12 and younger.

More info: 937-294-2224 or www.bachsocietyofdayton.org

10. “The Nutcracker”

When: Dec. 2-3; 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Bellbrook High School, 3737 Upper Bellbrook Rd., Bellbrook

Details: Miami Valley Dance Company presents its annual production of the classic holiday ballet. The pre-professional troupe is comprised of dancers ages 10 to 18.

Cost: $15-$18

More info: miamivalleydancecompany.org

11. First Friday

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1

Where: Throughout downtown Dayton

Details: Support numerous downtown Dayton businesses at this monthly art hop featuring dining, shopping and entertainment deals.

Cost: Free

More info: downtowndayton.org

12. “Dream Scenario”

When: Opens Dec. 1. Showtimes vary.

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Nicolas Cage stars as Paul Matthews, whose life is turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. Critic Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian wrote, “Nicolas Cage has perhaps never been Nicolas Cagier in what could be his Nicolas Cagiest performance ever.”

Cost: $6.50-$10.50

More info: neonmovies.com