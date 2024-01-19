Candy Barz: Dayton rapper moves into filmmaking with new EP

Relatable tales: “I titled it ‘Scripted’ because it’s a lot of true stories compiled together. It all comes from pieces of different stories from my friends and family members. It’s different because it’s not totally my story but it is speaking to a lot of the women who’ve been through the things I’m talking about.”

Moving images: “I decided later I wanted to do visuals for each of the five songs. Each character has their own song like the wife, the mistress and Big Daddy. Each character has a role in the movie and we’re just trying to portray on film what we talked about in the songs.”

Larger vision: “I wanted to do something different and make a visual album. There hasn’t been any done recently, but Beyoncé did one and it went crazy. The Beatles have a visual album. Michael Jackson has done it. Prince did it with ‘Purple Rain.’ I want to be considered one of the greats. I don’t just want to drop songs and be a great musician, I want to be an overall artist.”

Team effort: “I wrote the script, figured out locations and found actors and actresses but I had a lot of help. J. Lee and my team over at Moves Media took the time to sit down, edit it and help me put it all together. I appreciate them for believing in my crazy ideas. It was so fun. I might be more cut out for acting than rapping and you can act longer because there’s really no age range.”

Promo campaign: “I planned on having this project out last year, but I decided not to rush it. I didn’t want to release it until I had the proper marketing behind it. I’ve dropped music before hoping I get lucky and it catches on and goes viral. It really takes a lot of money and marketing to get it in front of the right people and do what you really want it to do. Now, I have a marketing budget ready so when it drops, you should see it everywhere.”

