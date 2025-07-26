Check out these 32 events in the Dayton area in August

Leah and Andrew Rudick will perform Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dayton Funny Bone at The Greene. The sibling comedians have performed for years. Leah is best known for her “Wealthy Woman” character on TikTok. Andrew performs across the country and has been featured on the Bob and Tom Show. $27. 937-429-5233 or www.dayton.funnybone.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

The Garden Bros Circus comes to town at 4:30 p.m. July 31, Aug. 1 and Aug. 2; 7:30 p.m. July 31, Aug. 1 and 2; 1:30 p.m. Aug. 2; 1 p.m. Aug. 3; and 4 p.m. Aug. 3 at The Fairfield Commons Mall. The circus features more than 60 performers from around the world. The show includes aerial artists, stunt drivers, dancers, clowns and daredevils. $14.30-$62.90. www.gardenbrosnuclearcircus.com.

The Bellbrook Museum Cabin’s 200th anniversary festival will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Bellbrook Historical Museum, 42 N. Main St. Enjoy an antique car show, live music, kids activities, vendors, food trucks and craft booths. Free. www.bellbrook.gov.

Credit: Skip Peterson Credit: Skip Peterson

British Car Show Day will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 2 at Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Road. This event is a popular vote car show with vendors, swap meet, full-service concession stand, kids activities and vendors selling memorabilia. Free. www.britishcardayton.com.

The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy will be at 6, 8 and 10 p.m. on Aug. 21 and 22 at at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St. Poe historians will bring four Poe tales to life and each will be paired with themed cocktails. $55. www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

Dayton’s Premier Wedding Show & Expo will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24 at Marriott at the University of Dayton, 1414 S. Patterson Blvd. This event includes a fashion show featuring the latest trends in wedding gowns and men’s formalwear. For wedding planning, there will be plenty people to talk to including: photographers, DJs, videographers, venues, caterers, florists, cake designers, bridal shop, tuxedo specialists, makeup artists and more. Free. www.ohioweddingshows.com.

The United Way of the Greater Dayton Area will present Pary With a Purpose 6-8 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Dayton Beer Company, 41 Madison St. The event will include a wine pull, raffles and a school supply drive. $10. www.dayton-unitedway.org.

The Labor Day Family Value Weekend returns 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 29; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 30; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 31; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 1 at Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road in Yellow Springs. Play Udders & Putters miniature golf, batting cages, driving range, Cowtherine’s Carousel, Moovers & Shakers, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral, Cowvin’s Corny Maze and Wagon Tours on the Farm. $22.50 for ages 12 and over. $16.50 for ages 11 and younger. 937-325-0629 or www.youngsdairy.com.

FESTIVALS

The Dayton Liederkranz Turner Germanfest Picnic is Aug. 8-10 at 1400 E. Fifth St. with lots of homemade German food, plenty of German and domestic beer and wine, bands playing in the biergartens, the Polka Mass, culture display, Kinder Korner and food and craft vendors, and a new addition this year: an All-German Car Show on Sunday afternoon. Free. www.germanfestdayton.com.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Dayton Potato Festival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 9 at Oak & Ivy Park, 803 Anderson Goodrick Court in Dayton. Enjoy potato dishes, craft vendors, live entertainment and community outreach groups. Free. www.facebook.com/DaytonPotatoFestival.

The Englewood Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 9 and 10 at Centennial Park on Union Road. The festival features lots of art vendors, a 5K race, parade, food, live entertainment and a car show on Sunday. Free. www.englewood.oh.us.

BoomerFest will be noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 16 at St. Leonard CHI Living Communities, 8100 Clyo Road in Centerville. This festival is inspired by the Baby Boomer era and includes music, food trucks and a kids area. Free. www.chilivingcommunities.org.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

PorchFest returns noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at various homes in the St. Anne’s Hill Historic District. Dayton Porchfest celebrates our rich and diverse music scene, with musicians and bands covering funk and blues to indie rock and jazz, classical and country, to bluegrass and old-timey that has deep Appalachian roots here. Free. www.daytonporchfest.org.

The annual Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 16 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at Fairborn Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road. Enjoy favorites such as barbecue chicken, steamed cooked sweet corn, pork chop sandwiches and fresh cut watermelon. There will be art and crafts for everyone including candles, wood items, jewelry, watercolor and oil paintings, and much more. Free. www.fairbornsweetcornfestival.org.

The Dayton African American Cultural Festival will be from noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 16 and noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at Riverscape MetroPark. Experience an African village with drumming, storytelling, paintings, authors, illustrators and other educational opportunities in the area. Live music performances will include R&B, hip hop, jazz and blues. Free. www.metroparks.org.

The Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival will be 4-11 p.m. Aug. 22 and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Clifton Opera House, 5 S. Clay St. Enjoy musical performances, shopping, festival food, kids activities, vendors, a cruise-in, hikes in Clifton Gorge, a pin-up contest and a chainsaw carving demonstration. Free. www.villageofclifton.com.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Lebanese Festival will be 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 22; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 23; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church, 50 Nutt Road in Dayton. This event will have traditional Lebanese food, cold beer and beverages, ethnic music, dance, rides for the kids and more. Free. www.thelebanesefestival.com.

Alterfest is back 6-11 p.m. Aug. 29; noon to 11 p.m. Aug. 30; and noon to 11 p.m. Aug. 31 at Alter High School, 940 E. David Road. Enjoy children’s games, children’s entertainment, a cornhole tournament, food, music, rides, Blackjack and Texas Hold’em. Free. www.alterhs.org.

The Tippapalooza Music Festival will be 5-11 p.m. Aug. 30 in downtown Tipp City. Bands this year include The Boxcar Suite, Thunderlover, Salvadore Ross and Sadbox. Local establishments will be selling food and alcohol. Bring a lawnchair. Free. www.tippapalooza.com.

Reggae Fest returns 5:30-9 p.m. Aug. 30 at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. The line-up includes Luv Locz Experiment, Roots Society and Etana. Free. www.levittdayton.org.

FOOD AND DINING

Bacon Fest returns 4 to 10 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd. in Kettering. Food options include everything from bacon-wrapped smoked turkey legs and BLT pizza to chicken bacon ranch street tacos to jalapeño nacho cheese bacon fries and chocolate-covered bacon. Free. www.fraze.com.

The Dayton BBQ Fest will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St. Vendors will serve BBQ as well as thematic items in addition to standard favorites. The beer garden patio will also be open. Free. www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

The Great American Beer Tasting returns 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 16 at Day Air Ballpark. $40 regular admission includes 15 samples, pint glass, T-shirt, two raffle tickets and access to games and activities on the field. $50 VIP admission includes everything from regular admissions plus one-hour early admission and a $5 food voucher. $15 designated driver tickets include five non-alcoholic samples, a pint glass, one raffle ticket and access to games and activities on the field. www.milb.com/dayton/events/greatamericanbeertasting.

MUSIC

Air Supply will celebrate its 50th anniversary at 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at The Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights. The band will bring their passion and unleash the beautifully intimate yet rockin’ romantic energy of those instantly identifiable ‘80s hits. $52-$236. $342 for meet-and-greet package. 937-610-0288 or www.rosemusiccenter.com.

Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

The Black Crowes will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at The Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights. Fifteen years after their last album of original music, the Robisnon brothers will present their 10th studio album “Happiness Bastards.” $84-$272. 937-610-0288 or www.rosemusiccenter.com.

The Temptations and the Four Tops will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at The Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights. Both groups have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and have multiple hits people will love. $52-$242. 937-610-0288 or www.rosemusiccenter.com.

The Muse Machine will present “Dancing in the Moonlight” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Victoria Theatre. This summer concert features not only current students but also returning alumni from Muse musicals across the past 40-plus years. $22-$81. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

That Arena Rock Show, a tribute to ‘70s and ‘80s rock, will be at 8 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd. in Kettering. Artists the band will cover include Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Guns N Roses and more. $10. www.fraze.com.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Come Together: A Rooftop Beatles Tribute returns at 7 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 16 at the Yellow Cab Tavern, 400 E. Fourth St. Enjoy the music of The Beatles as well as a beer garden, food trucks and more. This year the band will play “Abbey Road” in its entirety. $25 advance tickets. $30 at the door. $40 for VIP tickets. www.yellowcabtavern.com.

OUTDOORS

The YMCA of Greater Dayton will conduct the Strong Kids Triathlon from 7:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 2 at the YMCA at the Heights and the Kroger Aquatic Center, 7251 Shull Road in Huber Heights. Kids will run, bike and swim. Helmets are required for the bike portion. The entry fee includes a T-shirt, finisher’s medal, goodie bag, post-race refreshments and entry into the Kroger Aquatic Center after the event. $40. www.daytonymca.org.

A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio will present Glow Fore Wishes from 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 15 at Yankee Trace, 10000 Yankee St. in Centerville. This event is a night of golf where the only light on the course is by the neon glow of the golf balls, flags, pins and hopefully a full moon. $400 per foursome. www.e.givesmart.com/events/cSN/

THEATER

The Cincinnati Shakespeare Company will perform “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” from 7 to 10 p.m. at Ock Nine Riverfront Park, 125 E. Water St. in Piqua. Step into an enchanted woodland where mischievous fairies play, young lovers chase their heart’s desires and magic sparkles under the summer moon. Free. www.cincyshakes.com.