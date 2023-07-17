Collaborative ‘Sound of Music’ at Arbogast Center in Troy

If one of your favorite things is to hear a classic musical performed by a 55-member orchestra, you’ll want to make sure you see Dayton Playhouse and Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra’s presentation of “The Sound of Music” July 21-23 at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy.

Originally produced in 1959 and the final collaboration between legendary composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II, “The Sound of Music” brings hope, optimism and joy to one of the darkest times in history. Based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, the plot follows Maria Rainer, a bubbly postulate dispatched from her Austrian convent to serve as governess to the seven children of the strict Captain von Trapp. Maria transforms the von Trapp home from a place of rules, whistles and grief to a household filled with music, love and forgiveness as she wins over the hearts of the children and the prickly Captain. On the eve of World War II, the family decides to leave Austria and flee across the mountains to Switzerland.

“The Sound of Music” marks the fourth fully-staged concert collaboration between the Playhouse and MVSO. After a successful mounting of “Les Misérables” in 2014 at Dayton Masonic Center, the organizations returned with “Fiddler on the Roof” in 2016 and “An Evening of Rodgers and Hammerstein” in 2018.

“I have a love of doing live theater with a live orchestra,” says director Brian Sharp, who has been associated with Dayton Playhouse for 50 years. “The musicals I have directed at the Playhouse have always had live music, which is important to me. And MVSO – because it is based on the premise, kind of like community theater, that local people are doing what they do for the love of the craft rather than doing (it) to be paid – was a perfect match.”

Sharp says the selection of “The Sound of Music” simply stemmed from the desire to go big: big chorus, big voices, big sound.

“You have to have a lot of voices to offset 55 people in the orchestra,” he explains. “This show afforded us to have a nice big men’s chorus and a nice mix of voices overall. Some of the actors are not foreign to the stage locally and some are not often seen on stage locally. The Arbogast has been beautifully accommodating as well. And in a community like Troy which doesn’t have a regular Broadway Series, this is an exciting opportunity to bring to the stage.”

He is equally eager to fill the space with digital projections. Designed by Rick Frendt, the projections are intended to allow the grandeur of the story and evocative European locale to elevate visually.

“The entire back wall is set up as digital screens which affords us the opportunity to do less with set and more with voices,” says Sharp. “The visuals are spectacular.”

Inside the music

The 52-member cast will be led by principals Sarah Viola as Maria, Chris Nelson as Georg von Trapp, Paula Dunn Powell as Mother Abbess, Rebekah Skaroupka as Sister Berthe, Cynthia Schindler as Sister Margaretta, Patricia DiPasquale Krul as Sister Sophia, Kelsey Huff as Liesl von Trapp, Alex Glen as Friedrich von Trapp, Remy Conwell as Louisa von Trapp, Colton Morefield as Kurt von Trapp, Cecilia Glen as Brigitta von Trapp, Elizabeth Rowland as Marta von Trapp, Lila Rogers as Gretl von Trapp, Isaac Casbeer as Rolf Gruber, Courtney Cummings as Baroness Elsa Schraeder, Robert Rhodes as Max Detwiler, Mark Sharp as Franz, Janet Wasson as Frau Schmidt, Stacey Brewer as Ursula, Jeff Powell as Herr Zeller, and Karla Strawser as Frau Zeller.

In addition, renown conductor-pianist Awadagin Pratt will make his debut as the new principal conductor of the MVSO. He is a Professor of Piano at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

“I have had a very short but warm relationship with MVSO,” says Pratt. “I enjoyed working with the orchestra and also enjoyed the support and enthusiasm of the audience there. I’m looking forward to working with them more closely in the coming year for terrific musical experiences.”

MVSO is pleased to have Pratt aboard and appreciates his passion.

“Awadagin Pratt is a fine conductor, a very gracious individual, and we are so pleased to have someone of his stature wanting to work with a community orchestra to help deliver audiences a product I think they very much will enjoy,” says MVSO President John Root. “He’s a perfect fit for us. He brings a lot of energy and passion to his music-making equally in his conducting as he does on the piano.”

As for the score, which contains iconic songs such as “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Every Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and the title tune, the production will not contain any songs specifically written for the 1965 Academy Award-winning film. Sharp considers himself a purist, so audiences will hear the lesser-known romantic gem “An Ordinary Couple” in Act 2 rather than “Something Good.”

“‘An Ordinary Couple,’ which (addresses) the love between Maria and the Captain and the family, I think people are starved for that kind of (sentiment) today,” he says. “But in true purist style, there are a lot of people that will forget that ‘An Ordinary Couple’ was part of the original production. I love the song. I love the words and I love the melody. This production is not about making big dance numbers. It’s about the music and telling the story.”

Leading lady

Sarah Viola’s expert musical theater artistry was memorably displayed at the Dayton Playhouse with outstanding, vocally sublime portrayals of Eliza Doolittle in “My Fair Lady” and Aldonza in “Man of La Mancha.” Her stunning rendition of “I Could Have Danced All Night,” in which she went up an octave on the final note, would have made Julie Andrews, the original Eliza, very proud. But that was no surprise considering she’s been trying to emulate Andrews since she was 12.

“I became a bit obsessed with Julie Andrews,” says Viola, who has fond memories of watching “The Sound of Music” with her mother as a child. “I always admired Maria for her pluckiness and eternal optimism. I do so enjoy playing a strong-willed, free-spirited woman.”

The California native’s professional credits include performances at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center as a member of both the New York Choral Artists and Concert Chorale of New York. She has also performed with such opera companies as Opera Santa Barbara, New York Lyric Opera and Eugene Opera. She also originated the role of Giulietta in a new production of “Romeo e Giulietta” in Italy.

In the summer of 2020, Viola and her husband, David, moved to Stuttgart, Germany, where David works in public affairs at the United States Africa Command. She continues to perform in Stuttgart and teaches voice lessons from her home studio.

“It has done my heart so much good to come back to the community of Dayton to share this piece,” she says. “I moved to Ohio from New York City several years ago and had somewhat of a tough time adjusting socially. However, through the local theater, I found myself welcomed to the community with open arms. I made such great friendships and working relationships during my time here, and I am honored to share the stage with my colleagues.”

She hopes the production will be a heartwarming testament to the enduring power of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s legacy.

“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s work endures (due to) the combination of gorgeous music – simple on the exterior but possessing depth of feeling, very singable and familiar-sounding tunes – all mixed with superb lyrics and great storytelling. (‘The Sound of Music’) really is a great show for the whole family.”

HOW TO GO

What: “The Sound of Music”

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy

When: July 21-23; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $15-$40

Tickets: Call 937-418-8392 or visit www.arbogastpac.com