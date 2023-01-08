Dayton Playhouse presents ‘Once On This Island’

Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

William “Kip” Moore was among those whose work bolstered the Playhouse’s legacy. Originally slated to direct “Once On This Island,” Moore passed away April 2, 2022 after battling colon cancer. The cast and creative team continue to keep his memory alive.

“We’ve been keeping Kip’s spirit with us throughout the process and at the end of the show even have a subtle tribute for him,” said assistant director/stage manager Dawn Roth Smith. “I’m pretty sure he’d be very proud of this production. Aaron had some big shoes to step into and he has done an amazing job.”

Inside the characters

The vibrant score, among the best of the Ahrens/Flaherty canon, include “Waiting for Life,” “Mama Will Provide,” “The Human Heart” and “Why We Tell the Story.”

“Forever Yours,” one of the show’s most dramatic sequences, notably finds Ti Moune making a deal with Papa Ge to exchange her life for Daniel’s so he will not die. Jarrod Davis Jr., who portrays Papa Ge, says he enjoys embodying a role that allows him to showcase another side as an actor and singer.

“I trained classically so I’m trying to bring my voice more forward and make it more piercing,” said Davis. “When Papa Ge sings, I want the audience to know he means business. The voices of the other characters are lighter, more heartwarming, so I want to differentiate.”

Evette Nicole Williamson, who appeared last season in Sinclair Community College’s production of “She Kills Monsters” and currently studies musical theater at Wright State University, portrays Ti Moune. She feels a kinship to her role, especially in terms of determination and drive.

“I share Ti Moune’s outgoing personality and sense of adventure,” she said.

Williamson also values the significance of being a part of a predominately Black cast for the first time.

“It’s great to be around people who understand me and how I feel and I understand them, which has been a different experience compared to other (shows),” she said. “I feel like I’m around family.”

Representation matters

Minneapolis native Jovone Lewis has been a longtime fan of “Once On This Island” but never thought she’d have the opportunity to be a part of it. She loved seeing the national tour which played the Schuster Center in 2019 and is delighted to finally appear in the show.

“I love the way this story is told through a more diverse lens, a more ethnic lens,” said Lewis, who portrays Erzulie. “It’s such an amazing story and the music is fantastic. The story resonates in very special ways. And I think I’ve been in maybe one or two other shows in my 30 years of (theater) that I’ve had a cast that (looks) like this. It just doesn’t happen (a lot) so I’m very excited.”

Roniece Williams, making her stage debut as Asaka, is equally pleased to be a part of an experience that allows her to embrace her true self.

“I’m glad that my first show is around people who look like me,” said Williams. “I get to be unapologetically me. All the masks I have to wear, like when I go to work, I don’t have to have here.”

The cast includes Naman Clark as Daniel Beauxhomme, Alexandria Leigh as Mama Euralie, Antwan Terrell as Ton Ton Julian, Cadence Craycraft as Andrea Deveraux, Hairong Gu as Armand Beauxhomme, Olivia Pennington as Little Ti Moune, and Zenobia Curtis, Amirah Musa and Charmaine Webster as Storytellers.

“This show is about community,” Washington reminded. “Everybody rallies together. I want the audience to leave this show wanting to be a part of this community.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Once On This Island”

Where: Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

When: Jan. 13-29; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays

Tickets: $18-$20

More info: 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com