Dayton Schools to have back-to-school event for families, staff Aug. 2

In late November, the Dayton Public School District held a first-of-its-kind, weeklong event to allow 8th grade students to learn more about their high school options.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

In late November, the Dayton Public School District held a first-of-its-kind, weeklong event to allow 8th grade students to learn more about their high school options.
Local News
By
53 minutes ago
X

Dayton Public Schools is hosting a free back-to-school event for families, students and staff on Saturday, Aug. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Welcome Stadium, 1601 Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

This is the first time the district is offering the event. It is in collaboration with Events by Tae Winston.

ExploreHow to help ‘Stuff the Bus’ and get supplies to students heading back to school

Students must bring a DPS student ID with them to access services, and the district can assist with issuing new badges. The district will also offer enrollment and transfer services on-site.

Some of the offerings include:

  • Free haircuts/hairstyles on-site
  • School supplies and backpacks given away to all students in attendance
  • Shoes for the Shoeless, a southwest Ohio nonprofit that offers free, new shoes and socks to children through schools
  • Foodbank groceries for families
  • Vaccines, physicals and enrollment assistance
  • Games
  • Food trucks and vendors
  • DPS representatives on-site who can assist with unhoused and displaced families, special education students, busing, curriculum, students learning English and more
  • Student schedule pickups

Dayton Public’s first day of school is Aug. 12 for first through ninth grade, and Aug. 13 for grades 10 through 12. Kindergarten is a staggered start based on last name beginning Aug. 18 and 19, and Aug. 20 is the first day for preschool students.

In Other News
1
What we know now: Dayton police continue to investigate after...
2
Chief: Dayton boy reported as kidnapped believed to have been dead for...
3
Can Ohio’s electric grid handle heat, data center growth? Regional...
4
Marion’s Piazza turns 60, celebrates with discount for customers
5
Air Force nixes short boots and eyelash extensions in updated...

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.