Dayton Schools to have back-to-school event for families, staff Aug. 2

Dayton Public Schools is hosting a free back-to-school event for families, students and staff on Saturday, Aug. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Welcome Stadium, 1601 Edwin C. Moses Blvd.
This is the first time the district is offering the event. It is in collaboration with Events by Tae Winston.
Students must bring a DPS student ID with them to access services, and the district can assist with issuing new badges. The district will also offer enrollment and transfer services on-site.
Some of the offerings include:
- Free haircuts/hairstyles on-site
- School supplies and backpacks given away to all students in attendance
- Shoes for the Shoeless, a southwest Ohio nonprofit that offers free, new shoes and socks to children through schools
- Foodbank groceries for families
- Vaccines, physicals and enrollment assistance
- Games
- Food trucks and vendors
- DPS representatives on-site who can assist with unhoused and displaced families, special education students, busing, curriculum, students learning English and more
- Student schedule pickups
Dayton Public’s first day of school is Aug. 12 for first through ninth grade, and Aug. 13 for grades 10 through 12. Kindergarten is a staggered start based on last name beginning Aug. 18 and 19, and Aug. 20 is the first day for preschool students.
