Dayton Schools to have back-to-school event for families, staff Aug. 2

Students must bring a DPS student ID with them to access services, and the district can assist with issuing new badges. The district will also offer enrollment and transfer services on-site.

Some of the offerings include:

Free haircuts/hairstyles on-site

School supplies and backpacks given away to all students in attendance

Shoes for the Shoeless, a southwest Ohio nonprofit that offers free, new shoes and socks to children through schools

Foodbank groceries for families

Vaccines, physicals and enrollment assistance

Games

Food trucks and vendors

DPS representatives on-site who can assist with unhoused and displaced families, special education students, busing, curriculum, students learning English and more

Student schedule pickups

Dayton Public’s first day of school is Aug. 12 for first through ninth grade, and Aug. 13 for grades 10 through 12. Kindergarten is a staggered start based on last name beginning Aug. 18 and 19, and Aug. 20 is the first day for preschool students.