Deadline extends for YWCA Dayton Women of Influence nominations

The eight women of the Women of Influence Class of 2022 will be honored during the awards luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Dayton Convention Center in downtown Dayton.

31 minutes ago

The YWCA Dayton has extended its nomination deadline for the Women of Influence Class of 2023. Anyone can submit names by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The annual celebration, which began in 1998, salutes Dayton’s most influential women, all of whom have made a difference in the community.

To be considered for the award, nominees must meet the following criteria:

  • Demonstrate a commitment to, and use her influence to further, the YWCA mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all
  • Provide leadership in her profession and community
  • Give back to the community through her time, talent, and/or resources
  • Not currently serve on the YWCA Dayton Board of Directors
  • Not be employed by YWCA Dayton, including contract work

Last year’s honorees were:

  • Karen DeMasi, Vice-President of Community Development – CityWide
  • Renate Frydman, community advocate & educator
  • Jacqueline Gamblin, Founder & CEO – JYG Innovations
  • Mary McDonald, Mayor – City of Trotwood
  • Gina McFarlane-El, CEO – Five Rivers Health Centers
  • Christine Olinsky, OSU Extension Educator – Family and Consumer Sciences (retired)
  • Karen Dempsey Volke, communications & fundraising executive (retired)

To nominate someone or for more information, visit website.

