Deadline extends for YWCA Dayton Women of Influence nominations

The YWCA Dayton has extended its nomination deadline for the Women of Influence Class of 2023. Anyone can submit names by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
The annual celebration, which began in 1998, salutes Dayton’s most influential women, all of whom have made a difference in the community.
To be considered for the award, nominees must meet the following criteria:
- Demonstrate a commitment to, and use her influence to further, the YWCA mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all
- Provide leadership in her profession and community
- Give back to the community through her time, talent, and/or resources
- Not currently serve on the YWCA Dayton Board of Directors
- Not be employed by YWCA Dayton, including contract work
Last year’s honorees were:
- Karen DeMasi, Vice-President of Community Development – CityWide
- Renate Frydman, community advocate & educator
- Jacqueline Gamblin, Founder & CEO – JYG Innovations
- Mary McDonald, Mayor – City of Trotwood
- Gina McFarlane-El, CEO – Five Rivers Health Centers
- Christine Olinsky, OSU Extension Educator – Family and Consumer Sciences (retired)
- Karen Dempsey Volke, communications & fundraising executive (retired)
To nominate someone or for more information, visit website.
