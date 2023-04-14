Dorian Wind Quintet, bringing whimsy to classical music, perform Sunday at UD

One of the longest continuously active chamber music ensembles in the United States, Dorian Wind Quintet (DWQ) has blended whimsy with serious classical music tradition since it began at Tanglewood in 1961. That eclectic nature will be on display when University of Dayton’s ArtsLIVE presents the group in UD’s Sears Recital Hall on Sunday, April 16.
“We’re very much invested in the weird and sometimes quirky world of wind chamber music,” said clarinetist Benjamin Fingland. “When it comes to representing the quintet, we like to explore two completely opposite ends of the spectrum. We like to do things that are quite diametrically opposed so the group can have a wide breadth of possibilities. I definitely wouldn’t describe what we do as terribly stuffy. There may be one or two serious pieces but in general it’s sort of a lighter genre.”
Commissioning new compositions
DWQ circa 2023 includes Gretchen Pusch (flute), Adrian Morejon (bassoon), Karl Kramer-Johansen (horn) and newest member, Roni Gal-Ed (oboe). Since its inception, the ensemble has commissioned more than three dozen pieces by contemporary composers like Luciano Berio, Amanda Harberg, Sir Richard Rodney Bennett and George Perle, whose “Wind Quintet No. 4″ won the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 1986.
“We have this tradition of commissioning composers to add to the wind repertoire,” Fingland said. “The group was started as a commissioning ensemble and experimental wind group. Our primary mission is to play the classical repertoire but also keep an ear to the ground for new and up-and-coming composers. There is always a very, very wide spectrum of voices and opinions about how to write for wind quintet and that’s always refreshing. We enjoy playing the traditional repertoire, but we think it’s important to work with new composers as well.”
Dorian Wind Quintet performing “Little Fugue in G minor” by J.S. Bach.
Musical smorgasbord
On Sunday, the quintet will present the world premiere of Jessica Meyer’s “Avenue of the Giants.” The President’s Own Marine Chamber Orchestra debuted another new Meyer’s piece, “Press On,” at Carnegie Hall in October 2022.
“Jessica Meyer is an up-and-coming composer and also happens to be my wife,” Fingland said. “She started composing about 12 years ago and has become very, very actively involved as a composer. She is frequently commissioned by a whole wide variety of groups. She has come quite far in a decade.”
Sunday’s program also features a newer piece, “Tuna Rap,” composed by ensemble member Karl Kramer-Johansen.
“That is the brainchild of our horn player, Karl, and it’s a lot of fun,” Fingland said. “It’s actually part of a larger work entitled ‘Lunch Menu.’ There are three movements. The first is actually ‘Tuna Rap’ itself, the middle movement is called ‘Iced Tea’ and the final movement is called ‘Ben & Jerry’s.’ In Karl’s mind, these would be more visual or interactive. Those are all a lot of fun but we’re actually only going to be performing ‘Tuna Rap’ in Dayton. The program is pretty eclectic but a lot of fun. I like to say, ‘Going from the sublime to the surreal.’”
Future plans
Like many modern chamber ensembles, Dorian Wind Quintet is still finding its way out of the COVID-19 downturn, but Fingland is optimistic about the future.
“We had a bunch of things scheduled before the pandemic that were canceled or postponed,” he said. “Dayton is our major spring concert. We have some outreach activities scheduled in May and June. We have plans to play at Barge Music in New York, but we’re still figuring out our fall schedule and our season for next year. It’s an interesting time in the classical music industry in general so we’ll see what happens. We hope to continue that tradition of having one brand new piece every year or every other year that is written for us and put into the world. At some point we’re going to figure out who else we’re going to commission next year or the year after.”
HOW TO GO
Who: University of Dayton’s ArtsLIVE presents Dorian Wind Quintet
Where: University of Dayton, Sears Recital Hall, Jesse Philips Humanities Center, 300 College Park, Dayton
When: Sunday, April 16 at 3 p.m.
Cost: Free for UD students, $18 general admission, $15 seniors 60 and older and UD alumni, $10 UD employees and retirees, $5 youth and students younger than 21
More info: 937-229-2545 or udayton.edu
Artist info: www.dorianwindquintet.org
