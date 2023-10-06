Score big deals at First Friday art hop in support of downtown Dayton businesses

Downtown Dayton’s independently owned businesses are gearing up for another fun and festive First Friday.

A variety of dining, shopping and entertainment options from happy hour specials to shopping deals are slated from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Courtesy of Downtown Dayton Partnership, here are additional details regarding the Oct. 6 activities.

ART, DANCE, MUSIC AND FILM

· After5, 111 E. Third St.: Join us for a magical evening filled with soulful melodies, enchanting candlelight, and the captivating presence of Vanae Iesha. Doors open at 6:45 and the concert will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m.

· The Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St.: Celebrate the two-year anniversary of Black Box’s grand reopening with improvised musicals! Audience suggestions will help build an entire musical on the spot. Doors open at 7 and the show starts at 8. Tickets and more info at daytonblackboximprov.com/anniversary

· Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St.: We’re getting loud and heavy with Maharaja, Redivider, Cheap Gas, and Leviathan Cycle. Doors at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m. $10, guests 21 and under must be escorted by a parent.

· Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St.: Enjoy live music from Pat Arnold on the patio 8-10 p.m.! Parking reimbursed with $20 purchase.

· Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: Visit the latest special exhibitions, “Around Tokyo: Hiroshige II’s Views of Famous Places in Edo,” “Here and Gone: Lewis Hine in Tennessee,” and “Living with Gods: Popular Prints from India.” Open until 5 p.m. on Friday.

· Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: The Dayton Society of Artists welcomes you to “Litho-Lino-Mono-More 23,” an annual printmaking exhibition on view alongside work from Roxane Grooms. Wine and snacks provided from 6 to 9 p.m.

· Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music at the Dublin Pub! Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3-6pm; music by FinTan starting at 8:30 pm.

· Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St.: From 5-8 p.m., enjoy prints on display from Florida artist Kris Billhorn and Liberian artist Patrick Gono. Many other pieces will be available from the Dayton area and around the country. Refreshments will be served and free street parking is available.

· Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Enjoy an evening of live music, food trucks, studio and gallery hopping, shopping, and more! It is always free to attend and park at our art hops. We are a family and pet friendly community. With artwork and handmade goods from more than 250 artists, you’re going to want to get here early!

· Galleries at Sinclair College, 444 W. Third St., Bldg. 13: The Sinclair Community College Art Department is pleased to present work by Rachel Abrams and Christina Humble. Galleries are free and open to the public until 6 p.m.

· K12 Gallery & TEJAS, 341 S. Jefferson St.: See the Catholic School Art Show today through October 28!

· Moeller Brew Barn, 416 E. First St.: Hear live music from Rick Sylvester on the patio from 7-10 p.m.

· The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: See the full schedule online: www.neonmovies.com. Enjoy beer and cocktail specials during First Friday, and you can purchase a DORA drink at the Neon to walk around downtown Dayton’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area before or after the show.

· Sinclair Black Box Theatre, 401 W. Fourth St.: “Love/Sick” is a collection of 9 short plays exploring the pain and joy that comes with being in love. $10 tickets.

· Skeleton Dust Records, 133 E. Third St.: Enjoy art by local visual artist Virgil Clark now on display at the shop.

· Toxic Brew Company, 431 E. Fifth St.: It’s opening day for “Toxic Boo Co.”, a Halloween-themed group art show organized by Tiffany Clark.

· Zen Lounge, 121 N. Ludlow St.: Watch for live music and other performances every Friday at Zen Lounge, plus late night open mic every First Friday.

DINING AND DRINKS

· Century Bar, 10 S. Jefferson St.: Meet the Maker: Jay Erisman of New Riff Distillery. Enjoy a tasting in the event space with a man making waves in the bourbon industry as part of the “Meet the Master” series.

· Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Happy Hour from 3-6 p.m.

· Great Miami Riverway Food N’ Brew Challenge: Download the Riverway App to complete fun and delicious challenges to win prizes! More info at greatmiamiriverway.com

· Local Cantina, 503 E. First St: Happy Hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. with $5 Mustache Rides & Same Same Margaritas along with $2 off dips! Now taking reservations and catering orders!

· Lock 27, 329 E. First St.: Happy Hour is back from 4 to 6 p.m.! Enjoy $2 off flagship, core, and seasonal Lock 27 Brewing drafts.

· Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us for Happiness Hours from 4-6 p.m. with $2 off draft beers and $2 off shareables, ½ price bottles of wine, $8 Old Fashioned, and $9 Manhattans.

· Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5 to 8 p.m. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

· Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout.

· Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.

· Third Perk Coffeehouse, 146 E. Third St.: Enjoy an evening of music and delicious food from 7 to 11 p.m.

· Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 4-7 p.m. featuring 1/2 Priced Pints & 1/2 priced apps, and $4 Fireball Shots.

· Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Enjoy Half-off Happy Hour every day 3-7pm! $3 wells and half off select appetizers.

· Two Social, 123 E. Third St.: New menu launch, every first Friday! Try all 6 drinks on the new menu and get a free shirt! You have all month to collect all 6 drinks on the punch card.

SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

· After5, 111 E. Third St.: Mention First Friday at checkout to take 20% off of your total purchase!

· Choice Juice Boxx, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Spend $50 at Varsity House to receive 10% off from your Choice Juice Boxx purchase.

· Club Evolution, 130 N. Patterson Blvd.: Audience applause chooses the winner of a karaoke contest and $75! No cover. Karaoke starts at 8:30 p.m. with the contest starting at 10:30 p.m.

· Omega Music, 318 E. Fifth St.: New release day! Explore the new releases on vinyl, CDs, and more. All day 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Oregon District.

· Out on Fifth, The Oregon District: Shop, dine, and relax outdoors in the district with expanded outdoor seating and live entertainment. Thousands of parking spaces are available on surface lots, parking garages, or metered side streets.

· Pedal Wagon Dayton: Hop around to some of Dayton’s best breweries on the Brewery Cruise! Seats are $32 for adults 21+ or rent a private ride for up to 15 people for $459! pedalwagon.com/dayton/brewery-cruise/

· Picture Perfect Paint Parties, 123 N. Ludlow St.: Come and enjoy our grape tastings of the month and a mini-paint party canvas. Register at www.pictureperfectpaintparties.com or call 937-265-0691 for more information.

· Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.: Mention First Friday to receive 25% off all shoes in store!

· Talbott Tower, 131 N. Ludlow St.: Visit the businesses of Talbott Tower! Enjoy live music, food, and beer while you shop special discounts at more than 20 businesses.

· Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: When you shop this women’s clothing boutique in the St. Clair Lofts on First Friday, you can take 20% off your entire purchase! Shop in-store and enjoy a complimentary glass of wine.

For more information, visit DowntownDayton.org.