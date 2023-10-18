Grammy winner Michael Bolton to headline Heart to Heart gala at Schuster

Two-time Grammy Award winner and Emmy-nominated artist Michael Bolton will perform at Kettering Health Foundation’s annual Heart to Heart gala on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024 at the Schuster Center.

Bolton has sold more than 65 million records worldwide, with nine studio albums ranking in the Top 10 and nine singles reaching No. 1. In addition to his chart-topping success and various awards, Bolton has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has done cameos on hit shows such as “Two and a Half Men,” “Glee,” “Fresh off the Boat,” “Last Week Tonight” and “Billions.”

For more than 30 years, the Heart to Heart Gala has been a signature event for Kettering Health Foundation, raising over $9 million and helping to provide advanced medical technology, patient-centered education, community cardiac and stroke screening and outreach, and advanced caregiver training.

Dinner starts at 6 p.m. followed by the performance at 8 p.m. Bolton will be accompanied by the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Kettering Health cardiovascular program.

Presale for Michael Bolton Fan Club members is happening now. General ticket sales begin Oct. 25. Tickets are priced at $50.50-$123.50. For tickets or more information, visit daytonlive.org.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

