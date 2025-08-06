Grammy winners, up-and-comers part of Jazz and Blues Fest artists

This festival differs from others in that it’s presented by Springfield Kiwanis. While a service organization foremost, they wouldn’t normally have access to some of the artists. Fortunately, they have an industry insider with Springfield roots — Todd Stoll, a North High graduate who leads the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra and works for Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

Stoll has listened to, met and played alongside some of the biggest names in the jazz and blues world and that makes him invaluable as a talent coordinator for the Kiwanis.

“I’ve worked a lot of festivals, and it’s rare to see this much support. I’m privileged to be in the position I’m in,” he said.

Renowned jazz artists to take the stage

The festival has landed some big names in jazz and blues including Samara Joy, John Pitzarelli and Carmen Bradford.

Salvant, the award-winner French-American jazz vocalist, will headline the Saturday show at 8:30 p.m.

This is only Salvant’s second time in Ohio as she’s in demand as one of the premiere jazz vocalists today with three Grammy wins for Best Jazz Vocal Album in the past decade, Stoll said.

“This is the level of talent that is making this festival stand out,” Stoll said.

Some of the performers will be here after playing big festivals as far as France and the U.S, but it’s that change of pace some like in a smaller venue like Springfield.

Hamilton is a legendary jazz drummer who has performed with both iconic artists and rising stars. He wasn’t originally on this year’s lineup, but got so inspired by an appearance with the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra, he asked to be added although on a tight touring schedule.

“After Jeff played here, he became enamored of the city and wanted to come back,” Stoll said.

Emerging talents to perform

Stoll also likes that the festival introduces up-and-coming performers, such as Samara Joy, who broke out big after her 2022 set here.

This year, Ekep Nkwelle will be one of the performers to watch, performing both days with other groups, as well as the Sarah Hanahan Quartet on Friday.

“Nkwelle is one of the next big things in jazz, and Hanahan is one of the best young alto sax players alive,” Stoll said.

Regional performers who will also add variety are the Dayton Salsa Project, which will have the dance floor at Mother Stewart’s moving on Saturday, along with the Shaun Booker Dammit Band out of Columbus and Knox and Wallace.

Stoll said even a performer like Salvant wants to see Wallace perform.

“We try to mix national, local and regional. Some of the performers who have been here say it’s like a family at this point,” he said.

Beyond the music, Stoll likes the festival offers something for everybody if people just give it a chance, and it boosts Springfield’s profile nationally in a positive light.

“This event shows that while Springfield has had challenges, it has a vibrant cultural scene. Although a lot of these performers are from big cities, they forget the small town feel and they have a lot of great things to say about being here,” said Stoll.

For more information on the festival, go to www.springfieldjazzbluesfest.com/.

2025 Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival Schedule

Aug. 8 - Johnny Lytle Commons Park Stage

5:30 p.m. - Sarah Hanahan Quartet

7 p.m. - Jeff Hamilton Trio

8:30 p.m. - Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra with Terell Stafford and Ekep Nkwelle

Aug. 8 - Mother Stewart’s Stage

4 p.m. - Joe Waters

5 p.m. - Rob Dove Quintet

6:30 p.m. - Mother’s Jazz Collective

8 p.m. - Shaun Booker Dammit Band

9:30 p.m. - Marquis Knox

Aug. 9 - Johnny Lytle Commons Park Stage

2:30 p.m. - We Create Jazz

4 p.m. - Hal Melia Quartet

5:30 p.m. - Kenny Banks Jr. Trio with Ekep Nkwelle

7 p.m. - Sherman Irby with Chris Brown Trio

8:30 p.m. - Cecile McLorin Salvant

Aug. 9 - Mother Stewart’s Stage

3 p.m. - Eddie Brookshire Trio

4:30 p.m. - Birdshack

6 p.m. - Dayton Salsa Project

7:30 p.m. - Eric Jerardi Blues Band

9 p.m. - Nora Jean Wallace

State Theater Late Night Jams

Friday, 10 p.m.

Saturday, 9:30 p.m.