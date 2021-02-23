NUTmobile, Wienermobile are both coming to Dayton Off Road & Outdoor Expo this weekend

Though it might not seem like Planters nuts and Oscar Mayer hot dogs would make for an unforgettable pairing, the NUTmobile and Wienermobile are here to prove us wrong. As a part of their annual tours, the Planters NUTmobile and Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will both be appearing at the Dayton Off Road & Outdoor Expo in Wilmington this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 27-28.
For over 80 years, the NUTmobile and Wienermobile have driven around the country by recent college graduates who are called Peanutters and Hotdoggers. The NUTmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels while the Wienermobile is just as visually compelling as a 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels.
Apart from simply being able to see these iconic vehicles in person, customers will also be able to snag nut samples from the NUTmobile or classic Wiener Whistles from the Wienermobile.
After relishing a visit with the Wienermobile and NUTmobile, be sure to check out the other automobile-related oddities at the Dayton Off Road & Outdoor Expo, which includes monster trucks, rock crawlers and side by sides. Admission to the Dayton Off Road & Outdoor Expo is $5 per adult and free to children 12 years old and younger. The event is cash-only.
The Dayton Off Road & Outdoor takes place on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, February 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Roberts Centre, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington
Additional information about the NUTmobile can be found on its Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram, while information about the Wienermobile can be found on its Facebook page, Twitter, Instagram and on the Wienermobile app.
WANT TO GO?
What: NUTmobile and Wienermobile visits at the Dayton Off Road & Outdoor Expo
Where: Roberts Centre, 123 Gano Rd, Wilmington
When: Saturday, Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, February 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $5 per adult and free to children 12 years old and younger