MEET THE ‘HAMILTON’ CAST: Ta’Rea Campbell dazzles as Angelica Schuyler

Vocal powerhouse Ta’Rea Campbell brings elegance, radiance and complexity to her dazzling portrayal of Alexander Hamilton’s sister-in-law Angelica Schuyler in “Hamilton,” continuing through Feb. 6 at the Schuster Center.
Early in Act 1 alongside Stephanie Jae Park (Eliza Hamilton) and Paige Smallwood (Peggy Schuyler), Campbell fully ignites the sassy, female empowerment R&B/pop magnetism of “The Schuyler Sisters,” a hallmark of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s score accented with fabulous dress-ography. Still, the magnitude of her outstanding performance is captured in “Satisfied,” exquisitely staged by director Thomas Kail, which finds Angelica revealing her feelings for Alexander in spite of the fact that he is marrying Eliza. As Angelica comes to terms with squashing her own desires in deference to her sister’s happiness, Campbell’s vulnerability captivates with lovely refinement and rapid-fire, hip-hop finesse.
Previous credits: Campbell appeared on Broadway as Nala in Disney’s “The Lion King” and starred as Deloris in the national tour of “Sister Act.” Her Broadway credits include “Leap of Faith,” “The Book of Mormon,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” and “Aida.” Regionally, she was seen in “Spamalot” and “Caroline, or Change.” Her TV credits include “Blue Bloods” and “Law & Order.”
Thoughts on “Hamilton”: Last fall, “Hamilton” stopped in Campbell’s hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She reflected on the show’s stagecraft and the lyrical speed of “Satisfied” on BEN Around Philly:
“I actually saw the very first performance of ‘Hamilton’ (off-Broadway) at the Public Theater,” said Campbell. “I thought it was brilliant. I thought it was a wonderful piece of musical theater. I thought it was unique. I’d never seen anything like it… When we rehearsed for the first time in December 2017, we had a month of rehearsal. Though we had a big rehearsal space we didn’t have the turntable, the moving stage element. (The turntable) was a huge piece of the puzzle that wasn’t put together until the last minute until we actually got to our first theatre. So that was sort of an adjustment, to be able to make sure you’re stepping on it at the right time. It’s also a machine so sometimes it malfunctions. It’s very rare that it happens but you have to be ready…The thing about ‘Hamilton’ is that if you mess up a lyric, as opposed to doing a play, this is like a moving train. And the music is still going. You have to sort of pick up where you can. And sometimes when you’re rapping really fast and you second-guess yourself, and you’re like, ‘Wait, did I just say the right lyric?’ So, by the time you’ve processed it, you’ve messed up a lyric or maybe messed up a lyric, eight other lyrics have gone by.”
HOW TO GO
What: “Hamilton: An American Musical”
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
When: Through Feb. 6; Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.; Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Length: 2 hours and 50 minutes including a 20-minute intermission
Cost: $49-$349
Tickets: Call Ticket Center Stage at 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.
COVID-19 protocol: Masks are required for patrons over the age of 6
FYI: Be sure to visit daytonlive.org to stay informed of any potential “Hamilton” cancellations before or during its run.
