Music legends, tribute bands in store at Dayton Masonic Center

The Oak Ridge Boys, (left to right) Joe Bonsall, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban, brings its Front Porch Singin’ Tour 2022 to the Masonic Center in Dayton on Friday, March 11.

25 minutes ago

The Dayton Masonic Center’s 2022 Concerts On The Hill series presents one of the most legendary groups in country music along with tribute bands and more.

The lineup opens Friday, March 11 at 8 p.m. with the Oak Ridge Boys. The country icons known for their four-part harmonies and upbeat songs have delivered dozens of hits and have received numerous accolades including Grammy, CMA and ACM awards.

On Friday, April 15 at 8 p.m., Simply Queen will perform the timeless songs of rock band Queen. The tribute band “faithfully recreates the grand scope of Queen’s live shows, both musically and visually, capturing the amazing live Queen experience that has filled stadiums around the world.”

On Monday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m., the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters, the U.S. Navy’s official chorus, will take the stage. The ensemble will offer traditional choral music, sea chanteys, patriotic fare, opera, Broadway, and contemporary music. The Sea Chanters regularly perform for the public throughout Washington, D.C. and across the country while on national tours.

The series concludes Saturday, May 14 at 8 p.m. with Practically Petty and the Traveling Milburys. Practically Petty has been performing across America and Canada since 2009, capturing the spirit and essence of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The Traveling Milburys is a tribute act paying homage to the Traveling Wilburys, consisting of George Harrison, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison, Jeff Lynne and Bob Dylan.

All performances will be held in the spacious Schiewetz Auditorium. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit daytonmasoniccenter.org.

Dayton Masonic Center is located at 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton.

