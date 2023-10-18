The Creepy Crawlers, Dayton-based horror punks, make live debut this weekend

For Rev. Chad Wells (vocals, guitar), the Creepy Crawlers isn’t a radical departure. The horror punk outfit, making its live debut at the 8th annual Halloween Phreakout at American Legion Post 43 in Troy on Saturday, Oct. 21, is a return to form.

The tattoo artist and rocker, who recently spent 12 years exploring dark psychedelic rock with Cricketbows, sang for horror-themed group the Jackalopes from 1999 to 2003. The Creepy Crawlers formed in Dayton in 2022 and features Scarika Watson (vocals), P.J. Wells (bass), Danny Grim (drums) and Cory Ryherd (guitar). HorrorShock Records releases the band’s second EP, “Full Moon Rituals,” on Oct. 21.

Wells: “I’m super excited we’re unveiling the Creepy Crawlers in legitimate punk rock fashion at a rental hall with five other high energy bands. In addition to being a reunion with the stage after a long time off for all of us, this will be the first time I’ve played onstage with our drummer Danny since we played together in the Jackalopes around 2001. We’ve been working super hard to get ourselves into top musical shape and we’re eager to go show it off now.”

Grim: “I hadn’t done anything in like 15 years. I had some modest gear and I needed to find out if I still wanted to do this. I got a rehearsal space at B.H.A. in January and started getting back into it. A few weeks later, I told Chad I was playing a little. Pretty soon I was playing with these guys. This all came together really organically, and it’s been fun.”'

Watch the music video for “Attack” from Dayton-based horror punks the Creepy Crawlers:

Wells: “This is our second rehearsal as the five-piece. We’ve been working with Dan for close to six months. Cory is our friendly neighborhood guy at the beer and wine drive thru. We recently struck up a friendship. He knew the Jackalopes stuff.”

Ryherd: “I’ve been a fan of the Jackalopes since I was 16. I used to play in bands, but it’s probably been 15 years since I played through a set. Chad sent me the videos and I played it over and over and hammered it in my head. I was nervous when I got here, but a few songs in, I felt like we connected. They asked me back, so I was stoked.”

Wells: “We’ve suddenly become really busy, and I can’t say no to it. I should say no but if you enjoy what you’re doing, everybody is into it and you’re making fun (music), which makes you want to do more.”

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or donthrasher100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Halloween Phreakout with the Creepy Crawlers, Strawberry Love Gel, the Frankx, Yirf, Waste Band Theory and Bat Thorn

Where: American Legion Post 43, 622 S. Market St., Troy

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21

Cost: $15 for 21 and older, $10 for 20 and younger

More info: www.facebook.com/creepycrawlersband