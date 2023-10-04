The Doo Wop Project: Broadway pros carve own path with touring group

A group of performers with deep Broadway roots took a musical gamble when they launched the Doo Wop Project more than a decade since. It has paid off handsomely for the unique vocal group, performing at Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy on Saturday, Oct. 7.

“We weren’t quite sure how many people still wanted to hear this music, but people love hearing it, which is awesome,” said founding member Dominic Nolfi. “We formed the business in 2014 but we really started doing it in 2011 and 2012. We started getting out there to see what kind of response we’d get, and people loved it everywhere we went. Then it was just the matter of finding the right agent to book it in places all over the country.”

In addition to touring, the group has had a PBS special and released four albums, “The Doo Wop Project” (2015), “Merry Christmas! From the Doo Wop Project” (2018), “Old School New Generation” (2022) and “A Live Concert Event” (2022).

Flexibility and freedom

Nolfi, now based in New York City, was an original cast member of “Jersey Boys,” “Motown” and “A Bronx Tale: The Musical.” He is a California native who studied voice at the San Francisco Conservatory. He attended the Boston Conservatory on scholarship and earned a BFA in theater. Even with these credentials, Nolfi and his fellow singers would have stretches without work. The Doo Wop Project has helped fill those gaps with travel and performances.

“When you’re a Broadway performer, you can be in a show, but you’re usually in between shows and looking for the next gigs,” he said. “We wanted to create a company that gave us some freedom creatively. When you don’t have your own business to fall back on, you have to take anything that comes your way. There are very few of us that are ‘stars’ per se so you take the work as it comes.”

Deep well of reserves

The Doo Wop Project also includes singers Charl Brown, Jon Michael Dias, Russell Fischer and Dwayne Cooper with music director Santino Paladino. For this tour there are two reserve singers. Nicholas Ward is filling in for Cooper, who is currently in the hit Broadway production of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” Jesse Nager has stepped in for Brown, who is appearing in the world premiere of his play “Billy Strayhorn: Something to Live For” at Pittsburgh Public Theater.

“We can pull from all these really great professional Broadway actors, so we just reload,” Nolfi continued. “Dwayne is in ‘Sweeney Todd’ now on Broadway. We can get top notch people so Nicholas Ward will be out with us this time. He did ‘The Music Man’ with Hugh Jackman last year. We pop in other talented guys and that’s how we keep the machine running.”

Broadway-style concert

The Doo Wop Project presents a repertoire of classic material by acts like the Flamingos and the Temptations and reworkings of newer cuts by Maroon 5, Jason Mraz and others. The vocals certainly take center stage, but this is not an a cappella show. On the contrary, it is a high octane show with five powerhouse vocalists backed by a quartet of seasoned musicians.

“We really found something that works,” Nolfi said. “With five guys up there backed by a four-piece band of Broadway pit players, there’s a lot of energy coming at you. We keep the show moving so it flows really well. It’s a lot of oldies, a lot of great music that everyone grew up listening to (which offers) a nostalgic connection. The energy, professionalism and caliber of singers is pretty special. If people like Broadway, they’ll get a kick out of this show. You’re getting that kind of performance in a concert setting.”

HOW TO GO

Who: The Doo Wop Project

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.

Cost: $25-$65

More info: 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com

Artist info: www.thedoowopproject.com