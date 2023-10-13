WORTH THE DRIVE: Bob Evans Farm Festival happening this weekend

Bob Evans Restaurants will present its 52nd annual Farm Festival Oct. 13-15 in Rio Grande, Ohio.

Set on the original Bob Evans farm, the festival promises loads of family fun celebrating the farming community during harvest season. The festival will feature performances from Nashville rising country star Spencer Crandall as well as country singer and winner of “The Voice” Season 22, Bryce Leatherwood. Crandall will perform at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Leatherwood will perform at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Returning for another year, Southern Ohio Axe Throwing will have trained “Axeperts” to show and teach participants how to perfect their axe throwing techniques. There will also be live chain saw carvings, music from renowned bluegrass and gospel musicians, and performances from Taps in Motion Cloggers, a team of dancers who perform American folk dance.

Additional activities include lumberjack challenges, horseshoe pitching and live animal showcases from the Columbus Zoo. Over 60 artisans will be there throughout the weekend to showcase and sell artwork.

You can also expect to feast on seasonal favorites like apple dumplings and slushies, kettle corn and Bob Evans Farm Festival Soup. Families can enjoy barnyard animals, a corn maze challenge, live farm demonstrations and free on-site camping.

The “Rockets Over Rio” Fireworks show will round out Saturday’s activities with a colorful display starting at 8:30 p.m.

“Farm Fest is our way to give back to the farming community. As the home of America’s Farm Fresh, we salute the hard work and dedication farmers bring to towns across the U.S. harvest season as this is a time when families celebrate their work together.” said Bob Holtcamp, President and Chief Marketing Officer for Bob Evans Restaurants, in a news release. “We rejoice at the opportunity to bring everyone together in an uplifting environment filled with hospitality, entertainment and delicious food, and this year is no different. Everyone is welcome to come down to the farm and experience the brand at its core – just like our founder, Bob Evans, always planned.”

The Bob Evans Farm is located on State Route 588, just off U.S. Route 35.

HOW TO GO

What: Bob Evans Restaurants 52nd Farm Festival

When: Oct. 13-15; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 pm. Sunday

Where: 791 Farmview Rd., Bidwell, Ohio

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the entrance gate with either cash or credit card and are $5 for adults and free for children five and under. There will be no tickets sold in advance or online for the event. The headliner entertainment is included with the price of admission. Farm Fest will include amusement park rides for attendees of all ages. All-day ride wristbands can be purchased for $10 for adults ages 13 and up, and $5 for children ages 12 and under. Individual ride tickets can also be purchased for $1 each. The Kids’ Farmyard Fun area will feature face painting, a hay bale maze, game tent, kiddie train rides and a corn pile.

More info: Visit bobevans.com/farm-festival