Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will feature live music, more than 150 vendors and a corn-eating contest

Aug. 16-17
For more than 40 years, the city of Fairborn has celebrated the beginning of fall with its annual Sweet Corn Festival. Held the third full weekend in August, the free event will return Aug. 16-17 at Fairborn Community Park.

The festival is known for featuring a large selection of local food and craft vendors, with more than 150 scheduled to attend this year.

Guests will be able to purchase food and drink from businesses including Brentlinger Farms, Litty’s Food Truck, World of Waffles, Skyline Chili and more.

The 39th Annual Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival returned to Community Park from Saturday, Aug. 21 through Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Last year’s festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Did we spot you there on Sunday? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

The list of craft vendors set to appear includes Beauty Bands, Magic Walk Art, Granny Glasses and Twisted Picks.

Guests are welcome to bring their pets to the event on leashes, and several pet item vendors will be attending such as Just Four Pups.

A variety of live entertainment and activities will also be offered at the festival. There will be inflatables provided by Bounce Nation, face painting from Faces by Lisa, miniature train rides courtesy of Rommick’s Railways and more. Guests can even ride ponies during the event.

The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival welcomed families on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20. The event included handmade arts and crafts booths, and food vendors serving steamed cooked sweet corn, BBQ chicken and much more. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

During the festival, live music will be provided by the Fairborn Music Club.

At 1 p.m. on Aug. 16, there will also be a corn-eating contest between the City of Fairborn and the Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

How to go

What: Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 16 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 17

Location: Fairborn Community Park: 691 E. Yellow Springs Road

More info: fairbornsweetcornfestival.org or Facebook

