Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will feature live music, more than 150 vendors and a corn-eating contest

Guests will be able to purchase food and drink from businesses including Brentlinger Farms, Litty’s Food Truck, World of Waffles, Skyline Chili and more.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The list of craft vendors set to appear includes Beauty Bands, Magic Walk Art, Granny Glasses and Twisted Picks.

Guests are welcome to bring their pets to the event on leashes, and several pet item vendors will be attending such as Just Four Pups.

A variety of live entertainment and activities will also be offered at the festival. There will be inflatables provided by Bounce Nation, face painting from Faces by Lisa, miniature train rides courtesy of Rommick’s Railways and more. Guests can even ride ponies during the event.

During the festival, live music will be provided by the Fairborn Music Club.

At 1 p.m. on Aug. 16, there will also be a corn-eating contest between the City of Fairborn and the Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

How to go

What: Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 16 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 17

Location: Fairborn Community Park: 691 E. Yellow Springs Road

More info: fairbornsweetcornfestival.org or Facebook