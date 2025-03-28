Fitness Sampler in Dayton: Try classes by local instructors of yoga, boxing, barre and more

This year’s Fitness Sampler on April 13 will be at the Marriott at the University of Dayton — a larger venue after a sell-out crowd last year. The event is designed to be beginner friendly for women of all ages and ability levels.

“Fitness can come with a lot of mental baggage,” said Jessica Ellington, Dayton Beauty Boost founder. “This event is designed to provide a place for women to express joy and have fun in an environment where they won’t be judged.”

Work up a sweat

Classes are just 25 minutes long, enabling participants to get a taste of a variety of workout options in a single morning. Don’t like a class? No problem, take a break and check out the experience stations and pop back in for the next class.

Kelly Gibson is offering her fun, high-energy Innergize class at this year’s Fitness Sampler.

“My main goal is to help women know they are worthy,” the Innergize founder said. “We will sweat, shout and shake all the stress out. You don’t have to move like anyone else — just move like you love yourself.”

From boxing to barre workouts and dance fitness to high-intensity interval training, there is a wide range of options as well as a relaxing closing meditation and sound healing.

Get pampered

The Fitness Sampler is about more than burning calories; it’s about learning to be healthy inside and out.

Chair massages and mini-facials, red light therapy and B12 injections, aromatherapy and stretch sessions as well as lots of nutritious light bites to sample are included. More than 30 different wellness experience stations will provide information and hands-on demonstrations throughout the event.

Get a head start

New this year, Beauty Boost Dayton is offering a Fitness Passport that includes all six featured Fitness Sampler studios. The passport, which can be downloaded from the Beauty Boost Dayton Instagram page, is your ticket for a free class at each location.

Throughout the next few weeks, visit the participating studios, get the passport initialed and bring it to the Fitness Sampler. People who complete the passport will be entered into a prize drawing. But even if you only try a single class, it’s free.

“If people are looking for their new gym, the passport is a great way to figure out where they feel most comfortable,” Ellington said.

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Fitness Sampler

When: 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. April 13

Where: Marriott at the University of Dayton, 1414 South Patterson Blvd.

Cost: $30

More: Learn more at thebeautyboost.net/dayton

CLASS SCHEDULE

8:45 a.m. – Doors open. Enter the market area, find space for your mat, and explore.

9 a.m. - Full Body Barre with Pure Barre Dayton

9:30 a.m. – Dance Fitness with Innergize

10 a.m. – Butts n Guts by the Springfield/Greater Dayton YMCA

10:30 a.m. – Rockout + Workout with POUND Fitness

11 a.m. – Total Body HIIT with Burn Boot Camp Centerville

11:30 a.m. – Cardio Boxing with Title Boxing Kettering

Noon – Cool down stretch

12:30 p.m. – Closing meditation and sound healing