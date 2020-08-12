Get famous festival barbecue chicken dinner to go this weekend

Even during traditional festival years, it’s common for these dinners to sell out. What makes this chicken so special? It’s a slow-cooked half of a BBQ chicken basted with a secret blend of spices that falls right off the bone. The chicken is paired with Dayton-famous Mikesells chips, a roll with butter and applesauce, plus an orange-flavored drink.

The dinner costs $8.

Since 1952 this village of fewer than 3,000 people has sold 1,041,685 of these dinners, according to festival organizers. Last year 29,000 dinners were sold.

There is a reason these chicken dinners sell out year after year at Poultry Days in Versailles. CONTRIBUTED

Individual dinners will be available through the drive-thru at Heritage Park, accessible from Klipstine Road in Versailles. Presale tickets are also available at Johns IGA, Versailles Savings & Loan and Second National in Versailles.

The drive-thru will be accessible for chicken dinner purchases until sold out from 3:30-7 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Presales were also offered for bulk chicken sales for larger gatherings, but those sales have already closed.

Ryan Stoneberger and his fiancee pose with their prizes after purchasing the One Millionth chicken dinner at Poultry Days in Versailles in 2018. CONTRIBUTED

HOW TO GO

What: Versailles Poultry Days chicken dinner drive-thru

When: While supplies last each day from 3:30-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14; 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16

Where: Heritage Park, 10200 Klipstine Road, Versailles

Cost: $8 per dinner. Single meal includes half a chicken, Mike-Sells potato chips, Roll, Butter, Applesauce and an orange-flavored drink.

More info: www.versaillespoultrydays.com