Get famous festival barbecue chicken dinner to go this weekend

The Versailles Poultry Days festival, one of Ohio’s oldest and most beloved festivals, took place Friday, June 8 through Sunday, June 10, 2018. The festival far surpassed its 1 millionth chicken dinner milestone goal by selling 1,012,685 BBQ chicken dinners.
Credit: Tom Gilliam

What to Do | 32 minutes ago
By Staff report

The World Famous barbecue chicken dinner is always one of the main draws for the Versailles Poultry Days, celebrating 69 years.

Most of this year’s festival has been canceled as a result of ongoing health and safety concerns around the spread of coronavirus. But a few of the most beloved aspects of the festival, including the chicken dinners, will continue.

The festival, typically held in June, was postponed until Aug. 14-16 and will proceed in a small-scale this weekend with meals to go.

Credit: Tom Gilliam

FAMOUS BARBECUE CHICKEN TO GO

Individual chicken dinners will be sold through a drive-thru all weekend while supplies last each day. Event organizers recommend coming early. Festival organizers say they expect to sell 20,000 chicken dinners over the weekend.

Even during traditional festival years, it’s common for these dinners to sell out. What makes this chicken so special? It’s a slow-cooked half of a BBQ chicken basted with a secret blend of spices that falls right off the bone. The chicken is paired with Dayton-famous Mikesells chips, a roll with butter and applesauce, plus an orange-flavored drink.

The dinner costs $8.

Since 1952 this village of fewer than 3,000 people has sold 1,041,685 of these dinners, according to festival organizers. Last year 29,000 dinners were sold.

There is a reason these chicken dinners sell out year after year at Poultry Days in Versailles. CONTRIBUTED
Individual dinners will be available through the drive-thru at Heritage Park, accessible from Klipstine Road in Versailles. Presale tickets are also available at Johns IGA, Versailles Savings & Loan and Second National in Versailles.

The drive-thru will be accessible for chicken dinner purchases until sold out from 3:30-7 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Presales were also offered for bulk chicken sales for larger gatherings, but those sales have already closed.

Ryan Stoneberger and his fiancee pose with their prizes after purchasing the One Millionth chicken dinner at Poultry Days in Versailles in 2018. CONTRIBUTED
HOW TO GO

What: Versailles Poultry Days chicken dinner drive-thru

When: While supplies last each day from 3:30-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14; 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16

Where: Heritage Park, 10200 Klipstine Road, Versailles

Cost: $8 per dinner. Single meal includes half a chicken, Mike-Sells potato chips, Roll, Butter, Applesauce and an orange-flavored drink.

More info: www.versaillespoultrydays.com

